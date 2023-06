Millard South shortstop Cam Kozeal has been named the Gatorade Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year.

The award not only recognizes outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. Kozeal is now a finalist for the National Player of the Year Award, to be announced later in June.

The Vanderbilt signee batted .433 with five home runs and 33 RBIs. He also stole 22 bases for the 19-14 Patriots.

Kozeal has maintained a 3.8 grade-point average and also has volunteered locally with the Open Door Mission, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and with several youth sports clinics.

