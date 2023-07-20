It’s been a good summer for the American Legion baseball team from Omaha Burke.

Coach Aaron Molinaro hopes there’s even better things ahead at the Class A state tournament.

The Omaha Electric Bulldogs will be part of the 16-team event that starts Saturday. Molinaro’s squad will compete in the eight-team National Division at Hastings’ Duncan Field while the eight-team American Division will be played at Bellevue West.

The division champions will play for the state championship July 29 and both will advance to the Central Plains Regional that begins Aug. 2 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The eight regional champions move on to the eight-team Legion World Series that begins Aug. 10 in Shelby, North Carolina.

Molinaro’s squad will enter the tourney with a 32-15-1 record. The Bulldogs finished as the runners-up in the Area 2 tournament, losing to Wolfe Electric (Millard West) in the final.

“It’s exciting for our guys to reach state,” he said. “They’ve not only embraced the coaching change here but also the cultural change.”

Molinaro, a former assistant at three schools — Lincoln Pius X, Burke and Ralston — took over for Scott Hodges as the Burke head coach in the summer of 2022. Hodges left to start the varsity program at Omaha Westview.

“It’s nice to see the growth that our team has made,” Molinaro said. “The guys are holding each other accountable, and that’s important.”

Omaha Electric served notice at the 96-team Gopher Classic in suburban Minneapolis earlier this month that it is not to be taken lightly. The Bulldogs used some almost unbelievable pitching performances — five straight shutout wins — to advance to the semifinals.

“Offensively we’ve been kind of streaky,” Molinaro said. “But our pitching and defense have carried us, and we hope that continues at state.”

Five pitchers have an ERA of 3.00 or lower, which gives the Bulldogs a chance in almost every game.

Leading the way is Owen Kelley, who has a 0.58 ERA in 48 innings. He is 6-1, which includes one 17-strikeout performance.

Other key hurlers are Thomas Reid, Rodney Whaley, Luke Spidle and Travis Bolte. Whaley threw a perfect game earlier this summer against the squad from Omaha Central.

Joe Fischer leads the offense with a .367 average and has stolen 90% of the bases he’s attempted.

“He’s probably our most improved player from spring to summer,” Molinaro said. “He was hitting in the 9 hole, but now he’s batting leadoff and doing a great job of getting on base.”

The Bulldogs will begin the double-elimination tournament against Columbus Cornerstone Insurance on Saturday at 10 a.m. That will be the first of four games at Duncan Field.

Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North), the Panneton Dental Group Gold (Elkhorn South) and host Hastings Five Points Bank also loom as dangerous challengers.

“We pride ourselves in not having any easy outs and creating chaos on the basepaths,” Molinaro said. “Combine that with our pitching and I think we’ve got a shot.”

The National Division schedule (at Duncan Field)

Saturday: Columbus Cornerstone vs. Omaha Electric (Burke), 10 a.m.; Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) vs. Millard Sox Gold, 1 p.m.; Grand Island Home Federal vs. PDG Storm Gold (Elkhorn South), 4; Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) vs. Hastings Five Points Bank, 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Monday: Losers bracket games at 1 and 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday: Championship game, 5 p.m. (second game to follow, if necessary).