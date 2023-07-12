A strong showing in Minnesota could bolster the American Legion baseball team from Papillion-La Vista South when area tournament play begins this week.

The Gene's Auto Titans (23-11) finished as the runners-up Tuesday in the 96-team Gopher Classic held in suburban Minneapolis. It was the highest finish ever for the squad coached by Bill Lynam.

"It was a lot of fun," he said. "I think this will give us a good shot of confidence heading into our area tourney."

Those Class A Senior area tournaments will begin Friday at seven sites.

​The area champions and the runners-up will advance to the 16-team state tourney that begins July 22. The host teams -- DC Electric (Bellevue West) and Hastings Five Points Bank -- receive automatic berths into state.

Lynam said the quality of teams is reflected by what happened in Minnesota. Three Nebraska squads -- Papio South, Bellevue West and Omaha Electric (Burke) -- reached the semifinals.

​The Titans surrendered a run in the bottom of the seventh and lost in the final 2-1 to Champlin, Minnesota.

"It's a great tournament to play because you get to see so many different teams," Lynam said. "This is the first time we've won our pool so it was all pretty exciting."

Lynam said his squad returned home late Tuesday night and will take a little time off before the start of Friday's area tournament. The Titans will compete in the A-4 tourney at Fricke Field.

"We played really well up in Minnesota," he said. "But we know that we've got to bring our 'A' game back here in Nebraska to get to state."

The area tournaments:

A-1, at Millard West

Friday: Hauptman O'Brien Chieftains vs. Omaha Electric Bulldogs, 1 p.m.; Peitzmeier Demolition Cougars vs. Gretna Post 216, 4; Panneton Dental Group Storm Navy vs. Wolfe Electric Wildcats, 7. (DC Electric Thunderbirds, bye).

Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 p.m. and 7.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 and 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7.

Monday: Games at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Championship game at 4 p.m. (if necessary, second game to follow).

A-2, at Omaha Skutt

Friday: Union Pizzeria Mustangs vs. Millard Sox Black, 2:30 p.m.; Jordan's Studio Post 331 Packers vs. Omaha Northwest Huskies, 5; Millard Sox Gold vs. Arbor Bank SkyHawks, 7:30.

Saturday: Losers bracket game at noon; winners bracket games at 2:30 p.m. and 5.

Sunday: Winners bracket game at noon; losers bracket game at 2:30 p.m.

Monday: Game at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Championship game at 5 p.m. (if necessary, second game to follow).

A-3, at Millard South

Friday: C&H Construction Vikings vs. Panneton Dental Group Gold, 1 p.m.; OrthoNebraska Antlers vs. SOS Heating & Cooling Rams, 4; COLBA Eagles vs. Pat Hagge Patriots, 7. (KB Building Services Warriors, bye).

Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 and 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7.

Monday: Games at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Championship game at 4 p.m. (if necessary, second game to follow).

A-4, at Fricke Field (Papillion)

Friday: Five Points Bank Bluejays vs. Junior Jays, 1 p.m.; Trinity Bears vs. Gene's Auto Titans, 4:30; Bennington Post 266 vs. Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 8. (Equitable Bank Wolves, bye).

Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4:30 and 8.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 and 4:30 p.m.; winners bracket game at 8.

Monday: Games at 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Tuesday: Championship game at 5 p.m. (if necessary, second game to follow).

A-5, at Den Hartog (Lincoln)

Friday: Sampson Construction Links vs. JC Brager Knights, 4 p.m.; Lincoln Pinnacle Bank (Southwest) vs. Carpet Land Spartans, 7. (Union Bank Thunderbolts, bye).

Saturday: Losers bracket game at 4 p.m.; winners bracket games at 7.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7.

Monday: Game at 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Championship game at 4 p.m. (if necessary, second game to follow).

A-6, at Schilke Field (Fremont)

Friday: Anderson Ford Navigators vs. Judds Brothers Construction Rockets, 1 p.m.; Columbus Cornerstone Insurance vs. Norfolk Post 16 Auto Care 4 ; Strasburger Orthopedics Falcons vs. Fremont RVR Bank, 7.

Saturday: Games at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday: Losers bracket game at 3 p.m.; winners bracket game at 6.

Monday: Game at 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Championship game at 5 p.m. (if necessary, second game to follow).

A-7, at Ryder Park (Grand Island)

Friday: Lexington Pinnacle Bank vs. Kearney Runza, 1 p.m.; North Platte First National Bank vs. Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy, 4; Scottsbluff Westco Zephyrs vs. Grand Island Home Federal, 7 p.m. (Hastings Five Points Bank, bye).

Saturday: Losers bracket game at 11:30 a.m.; winners bracket games at 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Sunday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; winners bracket game at 5.

Monday: Games at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tuesday: Championship game at 4 p.m. (if necessary, second game to follow).

