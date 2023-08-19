Having covered American Legion baseball the past 20 summers, I feel qualified to make this statement:

This year’s squad from Lincoln East was something special.

More important, longtime Omaha baseball guy John Stella says the same thing.

The team was sponsored by Carpet Land, so some called them the Rugs. My rule always has been to use the school’s nickname, so let’s stick with the Spartans.

By any name, coach Mychal Lanik’s squad overcame the odds to go all the way to the Legion World Series final. Only three previous Nebraska teams made it that far, and only one — the 1939 McDevitts from Omaha Creighton Prep — has won the championship.

Stella, 88 years young, was only 4 when McDevitts won that title. Carpet Land sought to be the second to accomplish the feat.

“I love the fact this Lincoln East team made it as far as it did,” Stella said. “That’s outstanding.”

East won its first varsity title in the spring despite having just three seniors on the roster. The Spartans defeated defending state champion Millard West 3-2 in a 10-inning thriller.

They continued that momentum during the summer, though the team’s mettle was tested at the American Division playoffs. The final day saw Carpet Land having to play in oppressively hot, humid weather that pushed the Spartans to the limit.

With the temperature approaching 100 degrees, Lanik’s squad defeated the team from Millard South 8-5. Thirty minutes later, the Spartans competed for the division title against a Bellevue West team playing on its home field.

When Carpet Land fell behind 5-1 in the first inning, most probably thought that was going to be the end. The team was understandably fatigued and seemed to have nothing left for the nightcap, but Lanik’s team had other ideas.

The gritty Spartans roared back to win 11-10 and then captured their first Legion championship a few days later by defeating the team from Elkhorn South 6-5. Next stop for Carpet Land was the Central Plains Regional in South Dakota.

The Spartans played the rest of the postseason without three of their top players — Division I recruits Joey Senstock, Jeter Worthley and Troy Peltz — who were ruled ineligible after taking part in other late-season showcases. Carpet Land didn’t miss a beat, winning the regional to advance to the World Series.

The team became the 24th from Nebraska to compete in the event, with the first being the 1937 McDevitts two years before their title.

At the World Series in North Carolina, Carpet Land went 2-1 in pool play to advance to the semifinals. The Spartans then made the most of their one hit by defeating Wyoming champion Cheyenne 2-1 to reach the final.

Carpet Land became the fourth from Nebraska to make it that far, starting with the ’39 McDevitts. The Omaha Pepsi’s (Ryan) lost in the 1965 Series final and Omaha Five Points Bank (Prep) fell in the 2017 championship game.

Lanik, an assistant on that Five Points Bank team, said before the tourney that his Spartans would go in with a “nothing to lose” attitude. Now the team from East had everything to win.

Texas champion League City sent out left-hander Jacob Cyr, who already had thrown a no-hitter — only the third ever at the World Series. Carpet Land countered with its ace, Carter Mick.

After yielding an unearned run in the first, the Spartans tried to rally. The best chance came in the third inning with two on base when a 400-foot smash by Garrett Springer drifted foul down the left-field line.

Carpet Land had one more opportunity in the sixth but Springer’s drive into the left-center field gap was grabbed by diving left fielder Erik Anchondo. The Spartans eventually fell 1-0 and winning pitcher Cyr was named the tournament MVP.

Despite that loss, Stella said he was proud of the way the Nebraska team fought.

“They showed a lot of heart,” Stella said. “I’m going to send their coach a note and tell him so.”

For Stella, who has devoted much of his life to baseball, an appearance by a Nebraska team in the Series final was a heart-warming accomplishment. It also will silence those who say the quality of Legion play in the state has slipped due to the emergence of select teams.

“Getting one of our teams to the final shows that American Legion baseball is alive and well in Nebraska,” he said. “That’s the best thing of all.”

East finished 53-12 this summer after going 31-4 in the spring — an overall record of 84-16.

The resilient Spartans were definitely the feel-good story this summer. An estimated 3,500 teams compete in Legion baseball nationwide, and to reach the World Series final is a monumental feat.

This year’s magic carpet ride is over, but it will never be forgotten.