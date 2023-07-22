Eli Hoge wasn't perfect Saturday, but he was pretty darn close.

The right-hander did not allow a baserunner through the first five innings and went the distance as Wolfe Electric (Millard West) defeated Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) 6-1 in a first-round game of the Class A American Legion state tournament.

Hoge saw his perfect game end when Marshawn Jefferson singled to center to lead off the sixth. The Rockets spoiled his shutout when Kaleb Hunt smacked an RBI double in the seventh.

The junior-to-be said he's never thrown a no-hitter and didn't want to ponder that thought.

"I didn't want to jinx it so I didn't want to think about it," he said. "It didn't go that way, but we still got the win."

Wildcats coach Steve Frey credited Hoge with being aggressive on the mound.

"He's been throwing not just strikes but quality strikes," he said. "When you don't walk kids and your defense makes some plays, it's usually going to end well."

Wolfe Electric grabbed the lead in the third inning. Kaden Struck had a two-run single and Chance Roberts brought home another with a long fly to left.

"Kaden's single was huge for us," Frey said. "He's kind of been struggling lately so that was nice to see."

The Wildcats played long ball in the fourth. Jackson Williams belted a two-tun homer and Peyton Moore followed three batters later with a solo shot to left-center.

"Anytime you can get a home run from your No. 9 hitter (Williams) that's a good thing because he's more of a speed guy," Frey said. "Then one of our heavy hitters came through, too."

Hoge took his one-hit shutout into the seventh and retired the first two batters. Jordan Lemon then singled before Hunt's double brought him home.

The Wildcats finished off the victory when Jefferson fouled out to catcher Korey Cozad.

"It was a good start for us," Frey said. "Hopefully we can keep it going."

Wolfe Electric (27-11)....003 300 0—6 7 0

Judds Brothers...............000 000 1—1 3 2

W: Hoge. L: Bjorkman. 2B: JB, Hunt. HR: WE, Williams, Moore.

Omaha Burke 11, Columbus 0

Thomas Reid pitched Omaha Electric (Omaha Burke) to an 11-0 victory over Columbus Cornerstone on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion Class A state tournament.

Reid allowed one hit in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.

The Bulldogs scored in every inning but the sixth. They pounded 12 hits and took control of the game with a four-run second.

Joe Fischer and Jackson Foster doubled for Omaha Electric, which advances to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.

Omaha Electric...................141 120 2—11 12 1

Columbus Cornerstone.......000 000 0— 0 2 3

W: Reid. L: Jelinek. 2B: OE, Fischer, Foster.

