The American Legion team from Lincoln East stayed alive Sunday at the Class A state tournament.

Carpet Land defeated Judds Brothers Construction (Lincoln Northeast) 14-5 to advance to the next round of the double-elimination event. The Spartans were the Class A varsity champions in the spring.

Coach Mychal Lanik’s squad led 6-5 before scoring eight runs in the sixth. Connor Johnson picked up the pitching win.

The Spartans move on to play at 4 p.m. Monday at Bellevue West while the loss eliminates the Rockets.

Judds Brothers....211 100 0— 5 7 3

Carpet Land.........300 308 x—14 14 1

W: Johnson. L: Malousek.

Columbus 4, Millard Sox Gold 1

HASTINGS, Neb. — Columbus Cornerstone Insurance defeated Millard Sox Gold 4-1 on Sunday to stay alive in the American Legion Class A state baseball tournament.

Yuri Rivera picked up the win and Alex Griffith got the save. Columbus advances to a 4 p.m. game Monday while the season ends for the Sox.

Columbus Cornerstone.....012 001 0—4 5 0

Millard Sox Gold...............100 000 0—1 2 4

W: Rivera. L: Bourg. S: Griffith. 2B: CC, Rivera, Rausch; MSG, Slagle, Grand.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com