The Pat Hagge Patriots (Millard South) defeated Union Pizzeria (Millard North) 3-1 on Monday at the American Legion Class A state baseball tournament.

The loss ends the season for the Mustangs and coach Dave Cork, who is stepping down after 22 years.

Union Pizzeria scored its lone run in the first on an RBI single by Ty Pankonin.

The Patriots went ahead to stay by scoring twice in the second inning. Brayden Hodges had an RBI groundout and another run scored on an infield throwing error.

Coach Greg Geary's squad tacked on a run in the third on an RBI single by Harrison Hart.

The Mustangs loaded the bases in the sixth with two out but reliever Garrett Weberg got a groundout to escape the jam.

A double play started by third baseman Grant Renken ended the game.

Noah Carroll went 5 2/3 innings and got the win for the 32-12 Patriots.

Pat Hagge Patriots (32-12).....021 000 0—3 6 0

Union Pizzeria (26-13-1)........100 000 0—1 6 1

W: Carroll. L: Hansen. S: Weberg. 2B: PH, Moriarty.

Lincoln Pius X 11, Grand Island 4

HASTINGS, Neb. — Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) staved off elimination Monday with an 11-4 win over Grand Island Home Federal at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

Ian Woita got the win for the Thunderbolts, who took the lead for good with a three-run fourth. They added three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

The loss ends the season for Home Federal.

GI Home Federal.....004 000 0— 4 3 2

Union Bank.............111 332 x—11 10 4

W: Woita. Hinrichs. 2B: UB, Kortum, Weigel, Utemark.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com