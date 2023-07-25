It was another classic in the rivalry between two of the top baseball programs in the state.

When it was over Tuesday night, the American Legion squad from Millard South stayed alive and the team from Millard West was going home.

The Pat Hagge Patriots defeated Wolfe Electric 3-1 in eight innings in an elimination game of the Class A state tournament. The 33-12 Patriots will play Wednesday at 5 p.m. while the season ends for the 29-13 Wildcats.

The teams have met in the varsity final three of the past four seasons. Millard West finished as the state runner-up this spring to Lincoln East.

"Anytime we play Millard West it's going to be a highly competitive game," Patriots coach Greg Geary said. "Our guys came out and competed."

Leading the way was starting pitcher Tyler Albert, who will be a junior this fall. He allowed two hits in 7 2/3 innings, having to leave the game one batter short of a complete game because of pitch-count rules.

Albert surrendered one hit in the first and one in the second when Wolfe Electric scored on an RBI single by Korey Cozad.

Patriots center fielder Max Heard limited the damage when he threw the trailing runner out at home.

"Tyler pitched his tail off," Geary said. "And we played really solid defense behind him."

​Pat Hagge tied it in the fourth on a run-scoring single by Harrison Hart. That brought home Heard, who had walked to start the inning.

Wildcats starter Caleb Lanphear also pitched a strong game, which was tied 1-1 after seven. The Patriots went to work in the eighth when Jackson Appuhn led off with a single and Heard walked.

Noah Carroll put down a bunt single and a run scored on an infield throwing error. A second run came home on a sacrifice fly by Hart.

The Patriots' defense stepped up in the bottom of the inning. Infielders Brayden Hodges and Appuhn made diving stops and Heard came on in relief, throwing one pitch and getting a flyout to end it.

Albert struck out 10 and walked two to get the win.

"I just trust my defense," Albert said. "Everything was working for me and I trust my catcher (Carson Derr), he did it all for me."

He added that the tight game with both teams facing elimination made the pitching conditions even tougher.

"You've just got to fight through it," he said. "Then the bats started coming around in the eighth inning."

The Patriots must win twice Wednesday to claim the American Division tournament title. That winner will play the National Division champ Saturday night, with both teams advancing to regionals.

"We've got a couple of pitchers we can roll back after a couple of days off," Geary said. "We're going to give it everything we've got and see what happens."

Pat Hagge (33-12)...........000 100 02—3 7 1

Wolfe Electric (29-13).....010 000 00—1 2 1

W: Albert. L: Lanphear. S: Heard. 2B: PH, Heard.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com