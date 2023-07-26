The American Legion team from Lincoln East overcame several obstacles Wednesday night to capture the Class A Senior Division title.

The primary one being the heat.

But you could also add a big early deficit and a furious rally that tied the game while playing on its opponent's home field.

Carpet Land defeated DC Electric (Bellevue West) 11-10 to win the eight-team American Division title. The victory lifted the Spartans into the state final Saturday and guaranteed them a spot in the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Coach Mychal Lanik's squad defeated the team from Millard South 8-5 earlier Wednesday to advance to the final. That first game was played in near 100-degree temperatures and fatigue had to be a possibility in the nightcap.

It appeared that way when the first six Thunderbird hitters all belted hits off starter Ryan Clementi, who didn't get out of the first inning. DC Electric grabbed a 5-1 lead but it wouldn't last.

The Spartans bounced back with four runs in the second to tie the game. The key blow was a two-run double by Garrett Springer.

Carpet Land scored four more in the fourth to make it 9-5. Nebraska commit Joey Senstock had a three-run homer to left in the inning.

Reliever Connor Johnson, who took over for Clementi with none out in the first, held the fort for the Spartans. He held the Thunderbirds to two runs and three hits over the next five innings.

The Thunderbirds weren't finished, rallying behind a three-run triple by Colin Pitzer in the sixth to tie it 10-10. Senstock came on in relief to strand the go-ahead run at third.

The Spartans went back on top with a run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by AJ Evasco.

DC Electric threatened to tie again in the bottom of the inning, putting two runners on with two out. Senstock then got a grounder to third base to end the game.

Worthley, a Michigan commit, scored three runs for the Spartans. Evasco had four hits and what proved to be the winning RBI.

Nebraska commit Drew Grego, who missed Tuesday night's game after being injured in a collision the previous night, returned to the lineup for the Thunderbirds. He doubled in his first at-bat and had three hits.

Carpet Land (44-9) ........ 140 410 1—11 10 1

DC Electric (41-8) .......... 500 113 0—10 15 2

W: Senstock. L: Flores. 2B: CL, Worthley, Laessig. DC, Grego. 3B: DC, Riggs, Pitzer.

Carpet Land 8, Pat Hagge Patriots 5

On a day when temperature fell just short of 100 degrees, the team from Lincoln East stayed hot at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

Carpet Land defeated the Pat Hagge Patriots 8-5 to advance to the final. The season ended for the 33-13 Patriots.

Game-time temperature was 98 degrees at 5 p.m. and the feels like temperature with humidity was closer to 115.

It didn’t seem to bother Spartan starter Paul Shortridge, who tossed six strong innings to get the win. The left-hander scattered 11 hits but made the big pitches to escape jams.

Carpet Land also continued its assault on opposing pitching. After a first-round loss, the Spartans have scored 45 runs in four games.

Garrett Springer led the attack with four hits and three RBIs. He and Jeter Worthley each had two doubles and the Spartans finished with six, one short of the seven they bashed in a previous tourney win.

Worthley had two RBIs. Joey Senstock also drove in a pair with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly.

The Spartans led 3-0 after three innings and never gave up that lead. The Patriots closed to 5-2 and 8-5 but came up short.

Coach Greg Geary’s team made one final push in the seventh inning, loading the bases with one out. Reliever Connor Johnson surrendered a sacrifice fly then got a strikeout to finish off the win.

The Patriots, who outhit the Spartans 12-10, got three RBIs from shortstop Jaxson Appuhn. He had a two-run double and an RBI single.

Carpet Land (43-9).....................102 221 0—8 10 2

Pat Hagge Patriots (33-13)....... 000 202 1—5 12 3

W: Shortridge. L: Devries. S: Johnson. 2B: CL, Worthley 2, Springer 2, Senstock, Evasco. PH, Helm 2, Appuhn.

PDG Storm 11, Union Bank 1

HASTINGS, Neb. — The team from Elkhorn South will be heading to an American Legion regional next week after winning the National Division tournament at Duncan Field.

The Panneton Dental Group defeated Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) 11-1 Wednesday night to capture the eight-team division. The Storm will play Carpet Land on Saturday in the state final before regional play in Rapid City.

The Thunderbolts defeated the team from Omaha Burke 10-6 earlier in the night but couldn't make it two in a row against the Storm.

PDG led 6-1 after two innings and 8-1 after three. The Storm scored three runs over the final two innings to trigger the 10-run mercy rule.

Dane Mosser was the winning pitcher, scattering five hits.

Kobe Eikmeier, Jack Ohlrich and Carson Rauner all doubled for the Storm, who rapped 13 hits.

Union Bank ...... 100 000— 1 5 0

PDG Storm ..... 242 021—11 13 2

W: Mosser. L: Vanis. 2B: PDG, Eikmeier, Ohlrich, Rauner.

Union Bank 5, Omaha Electric 1

The Thunderbolts took the lead with a three-run first inning and never surrendered it.

Lucas Seipel got the win while the loss ends the season for the Bulldogs.

Omaha Electric.....010 000 0—1 3 0

Union Bank...........311 000 x—5 11 0

W: Seipel. L: Bolte. 2B: UB, Petsche, Yanez, Weigel. 3B: UB, Woita, Weigel.