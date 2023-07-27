A serious car accident last year prevented Springfield American Legion coach Mike Renner from leading his team in the postseason.

Thanks to a strong run in the recent area tournament, he’ll be coaching that squad at the next level — the Class B state tourney.

Renner, in his second season at the helm, missed the 2022 area tournament after being involved in an accident last summer. A teen driver going an estimated 95-100 mph crashed head on into Renner’s car and laid the coach up for weeks.

He broke his pelvis in two places, had a rod inserted in his leg and screws implanted in his foot.

“It was a tough time for me,” he said. “I had finally gotten the opportunity to be a head coach and I felt bad that I wasn’t there for the team.”

Renner, a longtime assistant at Bellevue East, said the Springfield community’s reaction to his accident warmed his heart.

“Here I was the new guy and they did so much,” he said. “There was a food train and some moms who were nurses would come over to our house and give me my shots.”

Without its coach, Renner’s team went 0-2 in that tourney and was eliminated. Fast forward to this season when he was back in the dugout.

Springfield went on a late-season roll and won its last eight games, including a victorious march through the recent B-2 area tourney. The fourth-seeded Trojans defeated top-seeded Omaha Roncalli 6-0 in the final to advance to this week’s state tournament in Pierce.

“We jumped on them early with three runs and that was big,” Renner said. “Despite that No. 4 seed I still felt pretty good about our chances.”

The coach said pitching has been one of the keys to his team’s late-season run. Springfield had a team ERA below 1.00 at the area tourney, yielding six runs in five games.

“Not only are we getting the pitching but our defense also has been solid,” he said. “Those two things have been carrying us all season.”

Bryson Banks threw a complete-game, 67-pitch shutout against the Crimson Pride.

“He’s been our most steady guy,” Renner said. “He’s got great control and is part of a pitching staff that’s really been on a roll.”

Offensively, the Trojans are led by center fielder Alex Draper and his .433 average.

“He leads us in a lot of categories,” Renner said. “We know we can rely on him.”

Shortstop Nathan Thomas is batting .384 and has three game-winning RBIs in recent games. Left fielder Gage Ryba, who led the team in hits during the spring varsity season, is batting .333.

Renner, whose father was the coach at Omaha Bryan for several years, said becoming a head coach has been a transition.

“Last year was a learning experience,” he said. “But I’m very proud of the way our 15 kids are all on the same page.”

He added the support he received from the community after his accident is something he’s seen at the baseball diamond.

“We had 200 to 300 people showing up for our area games,” he said. “That’s been great, and I know our players really appreciate it.”

Next stop for the Trojans is the Legion Class B state tournament that begins Saturday. Springfield, which won the championship in 2018, will play Ogallala in the first game of the eight-team event.

“I thought at one point my coaching days were over,” Renner said. “But somebody called me about taking this job and I’m really glad that happened.”

The Class B state tournament schedule (at Pierce)

Saturday: Ogallala vs. Springfield, 10:30 a.m.; York vs. Wayne, 1 p.m.; Chadron vs. Wahoo, 3:30; Pierce vs. Plattsmouth, 6. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners brackets games at 3:30 and 6. Monday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 4:30; winners bracket game at 7. Tuesday: Games at 4:30 p.m. and 7. Wednesday: Championship, 4:30 p.m. (second game to follow, if necessary).