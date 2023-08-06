Landon Sandy came through Sunday to send the American Legion team from Lincoln East to the Legion World Series.

He had a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning to lift Carpet Land to an 8-7 victory over St. Michael (Minnesota) in the championship of the Central Plains Regional at Rapid City, South Dakota. The 51-10 Spartans advanced to the eight-team World Series that begins Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina.

“We had to earn that,” coach Mychal Lanik said. “That team can really hit.”

After a three-run homer by the Mikes’ Grant Riedel tied the game in the sixth, Carpet Land prevailed in extra innings. That made a winner of reliever Ryan Clementi, who got the eighth inning started with a single.

Tanner Peterson hit into a 6-4 fielder’s choice and Kai Burkey fouled out. Harrison Biester walked on a 3-2 pitch which brought up Sandy, who grounded a single through the right side to bring home Peterson with the winning run.

“Landon got maybe one at-bat in the state tournament,” Lanik said. “But he’s a young guy who’s gotten a chance to play here and he’s making the most of it.”

St. Michael forced a second game earlier Sunday by defeating the Spartans 12-9. It was the first tournament loss for Carpet Land and snapped its 10-game postseason winning streak.

The Spartans led 3-0 after two innings of the second game but St. Michael moved ahead with one run in the third and three in the fourth. Carpet Land reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the fourth on RBIs from Biester and Sandy.

Carpet Land made it 7-4 in the fifth when Mason Gaines belted an RBI triple and Clementi followed with a sacrifice fly.

After the Mikes tied it in the sixth, neither team scored until the Spartans ended it in the eighth.

Sandy finished with three RBIs while Gaines had two. Peterson and Garrett Springer each scored twice.

AJ Evasco, who batted .407 in the regional, was named the tournament MVP.

Carpet Land starter Paul Shortridge pitched 5⅔ innings, yielding eight hits and six runs. Clementi went the rest of the way, giving up one run and striking out three.

The Spartans, making their first regional appearance, will try to become the second Nebraska team to win the Legion World Series. The McDevitts squad from Omaha Creighton Prep won the national championship in 1939.

“It’s been a long season,” Lanik said. “But we’re ready to play one more week.”

St. Michael (27-7-1) ........... 001 303 00—7 11 1

Carpet Land (51-10) ......... 120 220 01—8 12 2

W: Clementi. L: Rathman. 2B: SM, Maulik; CL, Springer, Gaines, Sandy. 3B: CL, Laessig, Gaines. HR: SM, Riedel.

St. Michael 12, Carpet Land 9

Carpet Land led 5-1 after the first inning but couldn’t hold it. The Mikes fought back to score three in the second and then went ahead to stay with a four-run fourth.

AJ Evasco and Ryan Clementi each had three hits for the Spartans. Clementi and Mason Gaines drove in a pair while three players – Clementi, Evasco and Tanner Peterson – scored two runs.

St. Michael, MN (27-6-1).....130 430 1—12 14 2

Carpet Land (50-10)............502 002 0— 9 13 2

W: Dombeck. L: Johnson. 2B: SM, Glass 2, Maulik; CL, Evasco, Clementi. 3B: SM, Riedel; CL, Clementi.