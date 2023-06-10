Amare Bynum doesn’t just feel the difference in his game from a year ago. He’s actively seen it change his surroundings.

While Bynum’s high school squad, Omaha Bryan, played summer league games against other schools in the area over the past few days, the 2025 forward was a few hours away in St. Louis.

Bynum has spent his weekend at the Nike Elite 100 camp, a showcase during which Nike hosts a chunk of the budding stars that play throughout its EYBL circuit. For him, it was a checkpoint. Despite a summer full of ascension, Bynum had better been to a camp of this magnitude.

“You get to see where you are in the country,” Bynum said. “It’s like I stepped up to the challenge.”

The 6-foot-8 junior hasn’t exactly flown under the radar for spectators keeping up with the circuit this spring. Roughly a month ago when his MoKan Elite squad participated in the EYBL’s second session in Arizona, Bynum picked up on the trend. All the eyes catching on to him.

By then, he’d pinned a handful of layups on the glass, shown good touch around the rim and even dangled above a few defenders while rising up for aggressive two-hand dunks. Spectators saw the way he moved people underneath the basket. The developing ball skills that sometimes got him there.

It was around that time that he picked up offers from Nebraska — his first — and California. He credits his recent attention to a series of changes that MoKan has helped him undergo.

“They’ve helped me with being more vocal,” Bynum said. “Being more of a winner.”

Thriving alongside players like Lincoln Southwest guard Chuck Love, who picked up an offer from Washington while also at the Nike Elite 100 camp, MoKan has turned heads this spring. Bynum has recognized that he doesn’t just belong in these spaces, but he can stand out in them.

“Being more confident, definitely,” Bynum said of his recent approach. “I wasn’t really that confident my freshman year or even last summer.”

Bynum showed off touch during this past season with Bryan, as well as flashes of ball handling impressive for a post player. Several months later, he’s throwing his weight around, improving his physicality and becoming more versatile — things Bynum says he’s struggled with in the past.

All of it has Bynum finding himself in places he couldn’t have before.

