Good news for local basketball fans wondering about the college destination of Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince.

Nebraska and Creighton are on the short list.

Prince, one of the state’s most heavily recruited high school athletes ever, received 35 Division I scholarship offers. The 5-foot-11 senior guard has whittled that list to 11 and is expected to make her decision in less than two months.

“It’s a process that started when she was in the eighth grade,” said Ann Prince, Britt’s mother and high school coach. “I think it was May of her eighth-grade year when I heard from the first college coach.”

The pared-down list of collegiate landing places for the high-scoring guard are Nebraska, Creighton, Iowa, Iowa State, Indiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, North Carolina, Baylor, USC and Louisville.

Ann Prince said her daughter had cut down that list even more but won’t go into any more specifics until planning to sign in early November.

“We’ll say it’s down to 11,” the coach said. “She wants to be a little more private about it until the end.”

Prince was named the state’s Gatorade girls player of the year in March after leading the Wolves to their third Class B title in as many varsity seasons. She averaged 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

A sprained foot suffered in the Class B final against Omaha Skutt had Prince in a walking boot for eight weeks. No surgery was necessary, but she was unable to play for her club team this summer and passed on running cross country this fall.

“You’re in a boot for eight weeks but that affects everything,” Ann Prince said. “Your hamstrings, your quad and your calf basically shrink up and it takes a long time to get that muscle back in those legs.”

Ann Prince said it was a big day when that boot finally came off.

“It was a hard time and Britt was pretty frustrated,” she said. “She’s been a super-active kid forever, so she was happy to get back to work.”

The coach said her daughter is healthy now and has been released from physical therapy.

“She was pretty disappointed about missing cross country, but she wants to pour everything into her basketball game,” Ann Prince said. “That’s her future.”

Speaking via text, Britt Prince thanked the schools that have shown interest.

“I am extremely grateful to all the amazing programs that have recruited me,” she said. “It has been a lot of fun getting to know so many wonderful coaches. I am excited to make my decision and continue to focus on improving my game.”

Listed as a five-star recruit by ESPN.com from the class of 2024, Prince has made an impact at Elkhorn North since her freshman year when she averaged 23.4 points. She averaged 24.1 as a sophomore and a state-leading 24.2 last season.

She was among the Class B leaders in several categories. She was first in field-goal percentage (.590), 3-point percentage (.467), free-throw percentage (.929) and assists per game (6.2) and fourth in rebounding average (8.6).

Prince averaged 28 points in three state tourney wins as the Wolves finished 25-1. In her three varsity seasons, Elkhorn North is 72-4.

Ann Prince said Britt would make an announcement by the early signing date of Nov. 8.

“I anticipate she’ll probably make that decision by the end of October, if not sooner,” she said.

The coach added that she takes a lot of pride in knowing her daughter has been the target of so many collegiate basketball programs.

“I’m super proud of the work that she’s putting in and that’s the part a lot of people don’t know and understand,” she said. “It’s not uncommon for her to do three workouts in a day.”

Ann Prince said the family will celebrate when Britt finally makes her decision.

“There’s been a lot of stress,” she said. “Once she’s made her decision, she’ll be able to relax a little bit and just focus on getting better.”​