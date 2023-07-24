LINCOLN — Sammy Leu’s shooting touch kicked in quickly.

The Concordia signee from Wahoo led all scorers with 17 points Monday night as her Blue team defeated the Reds 82-63 in the televised Nebraska Coaches Association girls all-star game at Lincoln North Star.

“I was really happy with how I played tonight," she said. “I missed my first shot but then I got into a rhythm.”

Her back-to-back 3s in the first quarter wiped out the Blues’ only deficit of the night. The 5-foot-10 forward was 3 of 8 on 3s and 7 of 14 overall to be one of four teammates in double figures.

World-Herald girls athlete of the year Kaitlyn Emanuel from North Bend had 11 points and six assists. UNO-bound Bryn McNair from Chase County had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Sydney Davis from Centura had 10.

Brooklyn Kruse from Wayne, who will play at Wayne State, was the only double-digit scorer for the Reds, who hurt themselves with 18 turnovers. Kruse had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

“It was really fun to get to know girls that I've never talked to before, the best in the state," Leu said. “The experience was kind of tiring but still really fun.”

The most valuable teammate awards went to Reese Riddle of Sidney for the Reds and MaKenna Willis of Shelton for the Blues.

Reds......13 15 16 19—63

Blues.....16 18 26 22—82

Reds: Sage Burbach (Norris) 6, Brinly Christensen (Lincoln Southwest) 2, Samantha Ehlers (Ponca) 0, Olivia Hansen (Maywood/Hayes Center) 0, Tonja Heirigs (North Platte St. Patrick's) 6, Libby Hoffman (Millard West) 6, Brooklyn Kruse (Wayne) 16, Adison Markowski (Lincoln Pius X) 2, Maddy Province (Kearney) 8, Tatum Rusher (Kearney) 8, Reese Riddle (Sidney) 4, Jessica Wertenberger (Falls City Sacred Heart) 5.

Blues: Emma Brown (Malcolm) 4, Sydney Davis (Centura) 10, Kaitlyn Emanuel (North Bend) 11, Rachel Goodon (Adams Central) 2, Sammy Leu (Wahoo) 17, Bryn McNair (Chase County) 14, Aspen Meyer (Nebraska City Lourdes) 1, Morgan Moeller (Pierce) 6, Makenna Noecker (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 7, Kynlee Strauser (Gothenburg) 0, Grace Thompson (Elkhorn North) 3, MaKenna Willis (Shelton) 8.​