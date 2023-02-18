Who was that masked woman?

It might just be Nebraska’s newest mat mayor.

Battle Creek senior Afftyn Stusse finished an unbeaten season with a first-period pin for a state title Saturday at the state wrestling tournament, something that seemed nearly impossible this time last year.

“There’s nothing this girl can’t do,” Battle Creek coach Brand Lanman said.

Those that know her best nod along with that statement.

It was less than 18 months ago that Stusse collapsed at home and was unresponsive. After being rushed to the hospital, it was determined that she had blood clots in her lungs.

Kiss wrestling goodbye, doctors told her.

“I was just shocked,” Stusse said of that moment. “I just remember being crushed, heartbroken. Sports have been a part of my life since I was itty bitty. I’m a very competitive person. Having sports being taken out of my life and having the competitive atmosphere taken, it was just absolutely crushing.”

As rehab progressed early last year, getting back to the mat became more of a possibility. Something she said was “probably less than 50%” in February of 2022 turned into reality the following month.

Stusse was cleared at the beginning of a week in March, and was back wrestling that weekend.

“I got off my blood thinner and was like ‘yep, let’s go,’” she said with a laugh. “And I got my butt kicked. I probably honestly shouldn’t have wrestled. But it helped set that marker of what I wanted to get back to, and gave me something to start working back for.”

She continued to work through her rehab process, and last summer went 11-1 at Disney Duals in Florida.

“That was kind of a big turning point,” Stusse said.

But the challenges weren’t done yet.

Last week at districts Stusse was hit in her nose while warming up with her practice partner. It caused irritation, and the right side of her face “swelled up like a balloon.”

“I looked really funny actually,” she said.

Enter the mask.

The bulky black padding, which she first tried out on Tuesday, did little to slow down Stusse in a gold-medal performance Saturday.

She ran out to a 7-0 lead before finishing off South Sioux City freshman Madelynn Bohnet with a pin in the third period.

“I’ll tell you right now, it’s hard to fight back tears because there’s not a girl that deserves it more than that girl right there,” Lanman said. “That’s determination, that’s grit. That’s a lot of heart.”

It put an exclamation point on a career that Lanman described as evolutionary.

Stusse was the first girl to wrestle in Battle Creek, and the only girl wrestler that year. Fourteen were out this season.

“She brought the sport of wrestling to Battle Creek,” Lanman said. “She’s a trailblazer for the sport not just for Battle Creek, but the entire state of Nebraska.”

Dozens of people — both boys and girls — stopped Stusse to congratulate her on the gold medal.

“She’s very tough on the mat, and she’s one of the most soft-hearted people I know off of it,” Lanman said. “She’s nice to everybody. If you ask any girl in the state that wrestles if they know Afftyn Stusse, they’re going to say yes because she’s friends with everybody.”

She now wants to wrestle in college, and expects to make a decision on where in the near future. Don’t put anything past her, Lanman said.

“We’re just so proud of her,” he said. “She’s amazing.”