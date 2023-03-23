The 20th annual Battle Sports all-star girls and boys games will be Friday.
The girls game starts at 6 p.m., with the boys contest to follow.
Girls Reds
Aniya Seymour, Lincoln SW; Paige Radenlaben, Waverly; Aidan Pohlmann, Gretna; Ella Reinoehl, Bennington; Mya Babbitt, Cora Olsen, Millard South; Emmalee Sheppard, Fremont;, Sammy Leu, Wahoo; Adison Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Mia Slizinski, Brooklynn Holoway, Papillion-La Vista; Mya Skott, Bellevue East; Kayla Preston, Millard North; Julia Connolly, Omaha Skutt; Kaylee Denker, Lincoln East.
Girls Grays
Dyvine Harris, Briauna Robinson, Kianna Wiley, Jailynn Brill, Lincoln High; Elizabeth Hoffman, Millard West; Mya Sohl, Ellie McCarville, Millard North; Emily Wiebelhaus, Platteview; Faith Elmore, Bellevue West; Jaeden Webb, Lincoln NE; Zakiyyah Muhammed, Omaha Benson; Khloe Lemon, Millard South; Brinley Christensen, Lincoln Southwest; Anna Long, Lincoln Southeast; Kaitlin Emmanuel, North Bend.
Boys Reds
Chase Williams, Papillion-La Vista; Trey Bird, Bennington; Connor Millikan, Trey Moseman, Platteview; Joey Rieschl, Omaha Creighton Prep; Vincent Garrett, Lincoln High; Mal Jal, Papillion-La Vista South; Michael Hassenstab, Omaha Northwest; Awit Mamer, Omaha Central; Jackson Stueve, Bellevue West; Christian Winn, Lincoln NE; Malachi Washington, Boys Town; Benji Nelson, Wahoo; Brennon Clemmons, Lincoln North Star; Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt.
Boys Grays
PJ Newbill, Creighton Prep; Jacob Martin, Skylen Williams, Millard North; Brooks Kissinger, Ashland Greenwood; Zeb Svoboda, Omaha Burke; Rylan Smith, Lincoln Southwest; Mekhi Marks, Northwest; Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South; Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside; Lance Rucker, Millard South; Mat Tut, Omaha Bryan; Jeff Rozelle, Gretna; J0’dyb Bullion, Bellevue West; Antallah Sandlin’el, North Star; Bangot Dak, Lincoln Southeast.
