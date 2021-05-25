Beatrice grad Addison Barnard invited to tryout for USA Softball's Under-18 squad

Former Beatrice standout Addison Barnard received an invitation to participate in the USA Softball's junior women's national team selection trials.

Barnard will be one of 32 players competing at the event from June 22-25 in Oklahoma City. The athletes who make the final cut will compete at the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 World Cup in Lima, Peru, on Aug. 28-Sept. 5 and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia, on Nov. 25-Dec. 5.

Due to the postponement of the WBSC U-18 World Cup, which was scheduled for August 2020, the WBSC extended the age eligibility to allow athletes who were eligible for the 2020 event with the opportunity to participate in the rescheduled event in 2021.

Barnard broke the Wichita State single-season record for home runs (22) and RBI (61), while hitting .323. She ranked in the top 10 nationally in home runs and RBI, and earned American Athletic Conference rookie of the year and first team All-AAC honors.

At Beatrice, Barnard became the first player in Nebraska history to hit more than 60 homers in a career, despite being walked 44 times.