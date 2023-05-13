Beatrice broke open a pitcher's duel Saturday to prevail at the Class B state baseball tournament.

Nebraska commit Tucker Timmerman picked up the victory in a 5-0 win over Omaha Gross in a first-round game at Werner Park. The Orangemen advance to play Elkhorn North in a 4 p.m. winner's bracket game at UNO.

Timmerman went 5 1/3 shutout innings while striking out nine. Deegan Nelson went the rest of the way to earn the save.

"The first win is always the toughest," Beatrice coach Zach Decker said. "Tucker came out and he threw great after he worked through some early nerves."

Timmerman, who outdueled Gross starter Alex Kosse, said he expected a tough game.

"They're a good ball team," he said. "They've got some people who can throw and some good hitters so we expected a battle."

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the Orangemen pushed across a run. Joshua Buhr survived on an infield error and eventually scored on an RBI single by Nelson.

After Kosse left after six innings, Beatrice broke the game open with a four-run seventh. Noah Jobman brought home two with a double while an error and a passed ball scored the other two.

​Decker complimented Gross starter Kosse, who allowed one run and struck out four, for his performance.

"His off-speed stuff was there and he was able to spot those corners," the coach said. "When a lefty can hit the corners like that, he can be tough."

Beatrice, the 2021 state champion as a No. 8 seed, went 1-2 in the tourney last year. The Orangemen now will face Elkhorn North, the 2022 champ.

"We took one from them at our place on a walkoff hit," Decker said. "We know they're a very good team."

The 15-7 Cougars will play in a 10 a.m. elimination game Monday against Platte Valley.

Beatrice (15-8) ... 000;010;4--5;8;1

Om. Gross (15-7) ... 000;000;x--0;4;3

W: Timmerman. L: Kosse. S: Nelson. 2B: B, Koch, Timmerman, Jobman; OG, Capece.

