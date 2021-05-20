Beatrice wins program's first state baseball title at the Class B tournament

Qwin Zabokrtsky may have been nervous, but the Beatrice senior pitcher didn’t show it.

Zabokrtsky picked up his second win of the Class B state tournament, hurling six innings while limiting a potent Norris offense to just five hits. Fellow senior Will Reimer came on to get the final three outs, the last one of a strikeout looking as Beatrice won its first-ever state title 5-4 over the Titans on Thursday night at Werner Park.

When asked if he had any nerves, Zabokrtsky didn’t hesitate. “Yeah I was shaking out there,” he said. “I didn’t really do anything different than I did Saturday. I was just trying to put the ball in good spots and our defense played great.”

The Orangemen flashed some serious leather as Zabokrtsky only fanned two Titans. Center fielder Max Reis made six putouts in the field, with several coming after he covered a lot of ground to get there.

Norris put pressure on Reimer in the bottom of the seventh, but Beatrice catcher Connor Hamilton came up huge, gunning down CJ Hood at third to record the second out of the inning.

The Titans trimmed a 5-1 deficit down to 5-4, scoring a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth. But Reimer came in and slammed the door in the seventh.