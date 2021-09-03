Pospisil: Behind Vince Genatone, North Platte football shuts out Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. — Vince Genatone has his spot next spring on North Platte’s 400-meter relay.

The auditions for the remaining spots might have begun Friday night with the No. 8 Bulldogs’ 34-0 victory over Fremont.

There was defensive back Ryan Kaminski, who went 90 yards with a pick-six to open the game at Heedum Field.

There was Tate Janas, whose 65-yard run when North Platte’s offense finally got on the field set up the touchdown that gave the state’s No. 8 team a 14-0 lead.

There were linemen Caleb Kincaid and Nic Davis on the play for the only touchdown of the second half, Kincaid coming across the field for the strip-sack and Davis, on his birthday, going 48 yards to the end zone.

Wait. Davis has just taken himself out of the running.

“I don’t have the lungs for that," the 250-pounder said. “I was worried they were going to catch me so I was trying to unleash the trailed and drop the hammer.”

Genatone, who holds offers from four FCS schools, had a non-scoring run of 75 yards (he was brought down at the 6) and a scoring run of 52 yards that was his second touchdown of the game and the fifth of his season.