Beideck: Before Nebraska high school softball's first pitch, everyone has dealt with curveballs

How athletic directors, coaches and players have handled curveballs tossed their way by the coronavirus pandemic can be used in future online seminars as positive examples of resilience and leadership.
When Omaha Public Schools leaders canceled sports seasons for its seven high schools, softball schedules that had been in place for months needed to be redone.
This is where the problem-solvers began to shine. Omaha Bryan was set to host its opening tournament Friday and Saturday at Columbus Park, the city’s most visually appealing softball venue with a view of the downtown skyline.
Five of the eight schools in the field were OPS squads — Central, North, Northwest and South. That left Lincoln High, Plattsmouth and Fremont in a scheduling pickle.
Not to worry. Links coach Fred Simpson said LHS Athletic Director Pat Gatzmeyer began working on finding replacement games.
“Kudos to Pat for getting everything together and filling those gaps,” Simpson said. “He had to do that for all the fall sports, but softball was the first sport up so that became a priority.”
The Bryan tournament has been replaced by a triangular Friday at the Bair Softball Complex in northeast Lincoln featuring the Links, Plattsmouth and Fremont. That salvages two of the three games each school would have lost and gives them back their Saturday.
“We love playing teams like Bryan, Benson and North and getting into those tournaments,” Simpson said. “We are where we are, and our tier of competition is where it is. We’re getting more of those dates filled every day.”
Bellevue East’s Chieftain Invitational, also scheduled for Friday and Saturday, only lost Omaha Burke from its 14-team field. The Bulldogs were the No. 9 seed, but instead of reseeding the entire tournament, Burke was just pulled from its four-team pool.
Then there’s the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational run by Lincoln East on Aug. 29 at the Bair Complex. There are six pools of four teams, but all 24 teams will never be at the venue at the same time.
What East Athletic Director Zach Limbach and softball coach Lance Kingery came up with could be a model for other pool-play tournaments this season and beyond.
Each pool is assigned two fields, and the four teams will play each other in a trio of games. For example, Pool A features East, Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South and Grand Island Northwest.
At 8 a.m., East and Pius will meet on Field 1 while Elkhorn South and the Vikings will square off on Field 2. Then it’s East vs. GINW and Pius vs. Elkhorn South after a break before the final pair of games.
Typically each pool has one field for its six games. With two, the day ends sooner for the first group of 12 teams in three pools. Then at 4 p.m. the final three pools will begin the round-robin of games.
While it’s an early day for schools like GINW, Lexington, Norfolk and Grand Island, other teams such as Columbus, North Platte and Hastings don’t have to leave as early but will get home later.
Not every complex has six fields, but those that have even two can keep tournaments moving with fewer people gathered.
That kind of flexibility from not only organizers and grounds crews will make these challenges much easier for the participants while keeping all involved as safe as possible. Give everyone who is making these tough calls a game ball.
An early Senior Night
Coaches at Gretna and Ashland-Greenwood aren’t taking any chances that they might miss out on a tradition that usually occurs at the end of the season.
Opening night at both schools will double as Senior Night. That’s one reason Gretna’s game against Bellevue East will begin at 6:45 p.m. instead of the Dragons’ traditional 6:30 p.m. start time.
Ashland-Greenwood is hosting Tekamah-Herman Thursday at 6:30 p.m., just 12 miles from Gretna’s softball diamond.
Dragons coach Bill Heard said there was one major reason for having Senior Night in late August.
“Wanted to make sure we got it in,” Heard wrote in a text. “Crazy times.”
Just in case the season is forced to end before postseason play is scheduled to begin in early October, the players and their families will still have their senior moments.
Players to watch
Jordyn Bahl, P, Papillion-La Vista
As the Oklahoma commit prepares to make her case as one of the best pitchers and all-around players in state history, several records are within her sights. One of those is the school’s career pitching victories total of 80 set by Peaches James, who was the honorary captain of the All-Nebraska silver anniversary team. Bahl enters the season with a 68-3 record.
Brooke Dumont, C, Papillion-La Vista
The South Dakota State commit likely will end her high school career as the best defensive catcher in state history. Dumont has committed just two errors in three season for a career fielding percentage of .998. She’s also one of the best-ever hitting catchers with a career batting average of .511. Dumont hit seven home runs and 10 doubles last season, while also driving in 34 runs.
Mia Jarecki, IF, Papillion-La Vista
Like Dumont, Jarecki is headed to South Dakota State next fall. She didn’t commit a single error at second base for the Monarchs and had the second-highest batting average on the team behind Bahl at .542. Her slugging percentage was .916, and Jarecki also hit nine home runs, nine doubles and scored 56 runs to go with 19 stolen bases.
Emma Hain, IF, Lincoln Southwest
After her junior season, the UNO commit was called the best shortstop in school history by Southwest coach Mark Watt. Hain committed just six errors from the busiest spot on the diamond while also hitting .473 with 15 home runs and 13 doubles in 2019. She also scored 51 runs and drove in 55 more for the Silver Hawks.
Hannah Camenzind, P/OF, Omaha Skutt
Camenzind was the only underclassman on the 2019 All-Nebraska team. Hannah and her twin sister have a long list of top-level Division I programs keeping an eye on their progress, including Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and Florida State. Camenzind was 12-0 as a pitcher and hit .531 with 52 hits, 38 RBIs, 14 doubles and 10 home runs in 2019.
Maggie Vasa, IF, Papillion-La Vista
Vasa made the transition from Wahoo Neumann to Papio look easy last season, elevating her game to the point where she was a first-time All-Nebraska selection before committing earlier this year to play at Iowa. She hit .489 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs, and her slugging percentage was second only to Jarecki at .898. Vasa also scored 45 runs, drove in 27 more and stole 14 bases.
