Beideck: Brooke Dumont's softball career at Papio-La Vista is one for the record books

She admitted there was a certain amount of sadness. The tears that were about to come were because this was the last time a group that went 142-4 in four seasons would play together.

This time they weren’t tears of joy.

“Mostly because it’s over,” Dumont said. “I’ve been playing with all these girls since before middle school, and this is the last time I got to play with a lot of them besides Mia (Jarecki). It’s just really hard because this is the end.”

Jarecki also committed to play at South Dakota State.

But what a way for Dumont to go out. She was 2 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. And she called another great game for Bahl in their final game.

Both are in line to become the sixth and seventh players honored as four-time World-Herald All-Nebraska selections. When they become eligible in 15 years, both should be first-ballot inductees into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

They won’t be teammates next summer, but Dumont said she’s not through being Bahl’s catcher.