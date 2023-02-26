LINCOLN — When Nate Germonprez left the Devaney Center natatorium Saturday after putting the final touches on the greatest swimming in the history of Nebraska high school boys swimming, he already was looking forward to what’s next.

The Westside senior long has dreamed of competing for the Longhorns and becoming a part of one of the country’s most storied college swimming programs.

It was the headgear Germonprez wore on his way out the door. The pristine cowboy hat was an ideal fit for the guy who made his last round-up of gold medals and state records on the final day of the 87th state high school championship meet.

Germonprez and Westside’s coaches knew the long weekend would come with high expectations. As expected, Germonprez handled everything in and out of the water with a level of maturity and humbleness that already have become hallmarks of his character.

He understood the significance of his final four swims, including the final 50 yards leading off Westside’s third place 200 freestyle relay team that now is No. 6. His time was 19.85.

“I knew it was my last race,” Germonprez said. “It was a long weekend. Eight swims in two days is a lot. I’m glad it ended with a 50.”

The list of Nebraska’s best-ever all-around swimmers is a short one — Ralston’s P.J. Wiseman, Jacob Molacek of Omaha Creighton Prep and Germonprez. They all have left an impact on the sport in all of the strokes.

When the first edition of The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 charts in every event was published in 2006, Wiseman had swims in six of the eight events along with legs on Ralston relays. He graduated from Ralston in 1992 and went on to swim at Tennessee.

Molacek won state titles in four different events in two years and posted all-time Top 10 marks in seven of the eight events, missing out only on the 500 freestyle.

After graduating from Prep in 2014, Molacek swam collegiately at Auburn and North Carolina State. He still owns the state record in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Then there’s Germonprez. He moves on to Texas with four state records and is No. 2 all-time in two other events.

His four state records are in the 200 freestyle (1:33.97), the 50 freestyle (19.64), 100 freestyle (43.17) and the 100 backstroke (47.58). That time is more than one full second faster than the current state meet record.

Germonprez also is No. 2 behind Molacek in the 200 individual medley (1:47.68) and the 100 butterfly (47.22). That time is just 0.01 seconds behind state record holder Rush Clark of Prep, who swam his 47.21 in 2020.

Entering the state meet Germonprez also was No. 2 in the 500 free (4:32.46) and No. 3 in the 100 breaststroke (55.16).

He dropped to No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, because three other swimmers in one of the most talented-rich senior classes in state history moved past him in events that weren’t part of his state meet program.

Army recruit Kalvin Hahn of Millard North passed Germonprez to become No. 2 in the 500 free and No. 3 in the 100 breaststroke.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s John Watson is the new state record holder in the 500 free, and Westside teammate Kaden Guzman now is one spot ahead of Germonprez all-time in the breaststroke at No. 4.

Is the Class of 2023 the most talented group of swimmers ever? Probably, but a little more time is needed to see how these three and others blossom at the collegiate level.

But there’s no doubt that Germonprez now is No. 1 on that shortest of short lists. He’s ready for Texas.

Family effort for Germonprezs

Saturday also was a powerful day for another Germonprez, Nate’s mother Liz.

Liz Germonprez has been an assistant coach at Westside the past two seasons working with all the Warriors swimmers.

Not only was she taking in her son’s final swims from the deck, she also was going through the emotional ups-and-down with the Westside girls in a tight race with Omaha Marian for the team title.

“Today was super emotional for lots of reasons,” Germonprez said. “My team was competing so hard and watching Nate one last time in high school was emotional as well.”

Germonprez naturally was pleased with her son’s performance in the water, but other parts of the day made her smile even more.

“It isn’t often that he’s really joyous,” Germonprez said. “He’s had so much fun being a teammate and it was great to see him so happy. He demands way more of himself than any of his coaches or I do.

“Having fun and being happy, that stuff is way more important.”

A fast spectacle to watch

With so much top-level talent on display both days, the lucky 1,100 or so spectators who scored tickets to see at least one session in person saw what will be remembered as the fastest boys meet in state history.

Using The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 list as a barometer, the case is easy to make. There were 33 improvements or additions to the lists this season, including two divers.

The lone event in which there wasn’t a time at the state meet that made the Top 10 was the 100 backstroke. Germonprez swam his state record time at the Dec. 17 Lincoln Southeast Invitational.

In the other 10 swimming events there were at least two Top 10 performances. The event that has the most marks was the 100 breaststroke, which had five. The were four Top 10 swims in both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, and three in the 200 freestyle relay.

On the girls side there were 12 updates this season to the all-time lists, including two apiece in the 200 medley relay, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay. No Top 10 times were posted in the 200 IM, 50 free, diving and the 200 free relay.

Notes

Two more random notes from the two days of swimming.

There were no false starts called on any swimmer at the start of any race — prelim heat, consolation or championship race. That’s an impressive display of discipline by everyone who qualified.

It’s also noteworthy that Lincoln schools had just one individual or relay champion between the two meets. Aidan Kolb saved the day for the capital city schools, winning the boys 100 backstroke.

The last time Lincoln didn’t have a boys individual champion was in 2017. There were no swimming champions in 2018, but a Lincoln Pius X athlete won the 1-meter diving event.

This was the first time there was no female swimming champion from Lincoln since 2011. The last time there was no champion, including diving was 2004.

With Lincoln Southeast’s Natalya Woods back for her senior season, and other talented swimmers like Lincoln East distance ace Jadeon Carter back on the boys side, those numbers could easily rise in 2024.

Photos: Nebraska high school state swimming championship finals 2023