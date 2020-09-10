Beideck: COVID cases haven’t slowed the softball season’s momentum

To see the softball season chugging along at its typical pace is proving that those who have chosen to forge ahead seem to have made the right call for the right reasons.
Fear of what might happen if the fall sports seasons began didn’t win out over the single thing anyone could control — the ability to give it a shot. To try to have a season.
So far, so good.
As the season reaches its midpoint Saturday, the number of COVID-related cancellations and/or rescheduled games has been minimal. Columbus in Class A and Schuyler in Class B, of the 112 softball teams, are the only ones that have been in team quarantines.
Class B Schuyler played its first five games before its next eight were noted on the NSAA website as canceled “due to COVID-19.” The Warriors’ next game should be Monday against Wayne.
Columbus is under quarantine through Sunday. Second-year coach Kelsey Newman said all games were rescheduled within six hours of being notified a quarantine was needed.
“We moved our tournament back to Sept. 19 and the other games were able to be rescheduled,” Newman said. “The games we were supposed to play this week weren’t going to be played anyway because of all the rain.”
Newman said the team has been gathering at 9 p.m. each day to do workouts together on Zoom. They are making the most of the hand they’ve been dealt before traveling to Kearney Sept. 17 for a Heartland Conference doubleheader.
Subdistricts in Class C
Subdistrict tournament play is scheduled to begin Oct. 5 in Classes B and C. Class C finally is joining the party. Seeing how well it worked last season in Class B, and after much encouragement, the state’s smallest softball-playing schools adopted the Class B format.
That will be followed by eight best-of-three district championship tournaments either Oct. 9 or 10 to set the field for the Oct. 14-16 state tournament in Hastings with a merit-based postseason format.
One big difference between the Class B and C subdistricts is that each four-team Class C group will be single-elimination instead of double-elimination as in Class B.
How Class C subdistrict assignments were made is the same as Class B. Both classes are divided into 10 groups based solely on geographical location. The Class C proposal didn’t include north-south considerations in the assignments. So there will be a district or two that could have teams with a longer north-south drive than perhaps in past years.
Class A’s postseason could have some changes in store because the Omaha Public Schools suspended fall sports for its seven schools. So there are 24 teams instead of 31 in the largest class, and there has been talk of changing from the usual seven district champions and one wild card qualifier. Expect more news late next week on that front, with six four-team districts and two wild card qualifiers being an option several coaches have said they’d like.
It’s nice that, finally, all three classes give all of the best teams from the regular season a more equitable shot at reaching the state tournament.
