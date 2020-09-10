Beideck: COVID cases haven’t slowed the softball season’s momentum

To see the softball season chugging along at its typical pace is proving that those who have chosen to forge ahead seem to have made the right call for the right reasons.

Fear of what might happen if the fall sports seasons began didn’t win out over the single thing anyone could control — the ability to give it a shot. To try to have a season.

So far, so good.

As the season reaches its midpoint Saturday, the number of COVID-related cancellations and/or rescheduled games has been minimal. Columbus in Class A and Schuyler in Class B, of the 112 softball teams, are the only ones that have been in team quarantines.

Class B Schuyler played its first five games before its next eight were noted on the NSAA website as canceled “due to COVID-19.” The Warriors’ next game should be Monday against Wayne.

Columbus is under quarantine through Sunday. Second-year coach Kelsey Newman said all games were rescheduled within six hours of being notified a quarantine was needed.

“We moved our tournament back to Sept. 19 and the other games were able to be rescheduled,” Newman said. “The games we were supposed to play this week weren’t going to be played anyway because of all the rain.”