Beideck: Creighton Prep swimmer shows sportsmanship after long championship streak ends

Before he took over the Mustang program, Draper was an all-district and all-conference swimmer at Wayne State, where he’s the only male swimmer in the school’s hall of fame.

Draper was the head men’s and women’s coach at Bowling Green before moving to Iowa to become an assistant men’s coach and recruiting coordinator for the Hawkeyes. He came back to his home state to coach Millard North in 1995.

After retiring from Millard North, Draper became an assistant for Docker Hartfield at Ralston/Omaha Gross before starting the swimming program at College of St. Mary. After leading the Flames to the NAIA national championships in their inaugural season, Draper returned to Ralston/Gross.

This season, Draper went back to Millard North to help Andy Cunningham coach the Mustang boys. Draper said he plans to do more hunting and fishing in the winter months but will still attend state and other meets, including those where his grandchildren will be competing.

* * *

While everyone involved with the three-day meet had plenty of kudos to pass around to NSAA and University of Nebraska staff for how well the meet was run, there is one element that can be improved to make the meet better for the participants.