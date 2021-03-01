Beideck: Creighton Prep swimmer shows sportsmanship after long championship streak ends

LINCOLN — As I settled in to begin transcribing interviews Saturday after the boys state swimming meet, Andrew Hood stopped by and asked if he could give me a quote or two about the meet.
The Omaha Creighton Prep senior was preparing to leave the Devaney Center, but before he did, Hood wanted to share a thought after the Junior Jays’ historic streak of 14 consecutive team titles ended less than 30 minutes earlier to Lincoln Southwest.
No other school in Nebraska in any sport has won as many consecutive team titles as Prep in swimming. Saturday’s meet came down to the final event, and Southwest nipped Prep by 5.5 points — 391-385.5.
It isn’t often a high school athlete has the courage or composure to come by and make that kind of request. We walked to a quieter part of the natatorium, and what Hood had to say took less than one minute.
That’s all the time needed for him to give me an even deeper understanding of what Prep’s swimming program means to the school and the kids who have built that tradition of excellence.
“I’d like to congratulate Lincoln Southwest on an amazing swim meet,” Hood said. “We’re very proud to have competed against them. It was a war right to the end. Obviously, we would have loved a better ending to the meet, and I know (coach) Tom (Beck) would have loved a better end to the meet.
“At the end of the day, we swam our absolute hardest. Our boys swam their hearts out, and we can’t ask for anything more.”
Hood had one more thought before we shook hands and he headed for the parking lot.
“I would say to Southwest, savor this moment,” Hood said. “Because, from experience, it’s a great one. So enjoy it.”
Sadly, Prep swimmers occasionally have had to take verbal jabs from opponents, and even parents, because of their sustained success.
That happened again Saturday while there was a technical delay before the final of the 400-yard freestyle relay that closed the meet.
How Hood chose to speak up and represent his teammates with those six sentences is a trait that will serve him well as his life moves forward. It also is an exceptional lesson in sportsmanship that athletes, parents and some coaches would be well served to remember.
* * *
A coach who has been one of the state’s best as a program leader and assistant said Saturday that the state meet was going to be his final one on deck.
Former Millard North coach Rich Draper is hanging up his stopwatch after 53 years of coaching at the high school and collegiate levels.
Before he took over the Mustang program, Draper was an all-district and all-conference swimmer at Wayne State, where he’s the only male swimmer in the school’s hall of fame.
Draper was the head men’s and women’s coach at Bowling Green before moving to Iowa to become an assistant men’s coach and recruiting coordinator for the Hawkeyes. He came back to his home state to coach Millard North in 1995.
After retiring from Millard North, Draper became an assistant for Docker Hartfield at Ralston/Omaha Gross before starting the swimming program at College of St. Mary. After leading the Flames to the NAIA national championships in their inaugural season, Draper returned to Ralston/Gross.
This season, Draper went back to Millard North to help Andy Cunningham coach the Mustang boys. Draper said he plans to do more hunting and fishing in the winter months but will still attend state and other meets, including those where his grandchildren will be competing.
* * *
While everyone involved with the three-day meet had plenty of kudos to pass around to NSAA and University of Nebraska staff for how well the meet was run, there is one element that can be improved to make the meet better for the participants.
There needs to be an official for all eight competition lanes at both ends of the pool instead of having a smaller number of officials looking for potential infractions simultaneously in two lanes apiece.
There are three basketball officials at state tournament games; that has been a good upgrade. Same with having three umpires for each state softball game.
Having covered all four days of the state wrestling last month, it was nice to see that there are two officials per match keeping an eye on things.
The mindset of “It’s always been this way” or “That’s good enough” to not have an official for every lane needs to be changed. Instead, let’s think “It should be the best it possibly can be,” especially when it comes to potential disqualifications. It needs to be what’s best for the kids, and more officials is the answer.