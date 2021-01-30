Beideck: Elkhorn co-op dominates at Omaha Westside's swimming invitational

The other element that made Saturday’s win special is that this was the only time Elkhorn — and most of the other schools — would experience a traditional invitational meet this season.

The global pandemic that, among other things, changed how large gatherings of people are managed, didn’t impact the 2019-20 season or state meet. All of the invitationals where girls and boys would be on deck and compete at the same time went off as usual.

But the impact on this season has been pronounced since the first day of practice last November. Those co-ed invitationals were either canceled or eschewed for duals and quadrangular events. Prior to Saturday, the few big meets this season have had separate boys and girls sessions.

Though no one outside of the athletes, coaches and officials was in attendance, the energy that has been missing from most meets was present for one exciting day. It was a long day, but Jenson said it was time well spent.

“It was a great atmosphere,” Jenson said. “Everybody was cheering and enjoying watching some teammates they had only cheered for at duals. Those feel more like practices, this felt like a regular meet with all of that noise.”

