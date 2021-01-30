Beideck: Elkhorn co-op dominates at Omaha Westside's swimming invitational

Not even his COVID mask could hide the smile Chris Jenson was wearing Saturday after the Elkhorn boys swimming team roared to one of its most impressive team victories in the 16-year history of the program.
The still-to-be-nicknamed co-op of Elkhorn’s three high schools — they were known as the Stormin’ Antlers before Elkhorn North opened its doors last fall — won all but two of the 11 swimming events to handily win one of the state’s oldest invitationals.
Elkhorn’s 391 points more than doubled the total posted by runner-up Kearney at Omaha Westside’s Warrior Invitational. The Bearcats edged Lincoln Pius X 191-185 for second place.
Omaha Marian won the girls championship with a 369-263 victory over runner-up Elkhorn, which beat Westside 263-253 for second place. The Crusaders won eight swimming events and 1-meter diving.
Three-time defending state championship Megan Carter of Marian had the lone meet record performance with an 11-dive total of 505.60 points.
There were a couple of reasons that Saturday’s team title was special for Jenson and his charges. Elkhorn grew into its own program after first being a part of a co-op with Westside for four seasons beginning with the 2001-02 campaign.
It was a productive pairing. While Elkhorn’s numbers gradually grew, a few Antlers (Elkhorn South had not yet opened) helped the Warriors win state team titles in 2004 and 2005. The Westside/Elkhorn co-op placed third in that inaugural season before a runner-up finish to Papillion-La Vista in 2003.
Jenson served as an assistant to longtime Westside coach Doug Krecklow during the four co-op years before taking the helm of the Elkhorn program. It was Krecklow who made sure Jenson didn’t leave without the boys champion and girls runner-up plaques.
While Saturday wasn’t the first time Elkhorn has won this meet, it definitely showed that Elkhorn is ready to challenge for its best-ever state finish at the Feb. 25-27 championship meet in Lincoln.
Finishing higher than fourth place — which the Stormin’ Antlers did in 2012, 2018 and 2020 — is a strong possibility for the No. 3-ranked Elkhorn squad.
“The vision has always been to be close to where the Westside’s and Creighton Prep’s are,” Jenson said. “When we started we had one or two guys, and things have steadily grown. We have been able to build our depth, and it has helped that these kids have been swimming together since they were little.”
The ACE (Aquatic Club of Elkhorn) Otters club team is where guys like Austin Smith, Greg Wehbe, Grant Waszak and Jacob Horner cut their swimming chops. Those four won at least one individual event were part of two of Elkhorn’s three winning relay quartets.
“They’re all Elkhorn kids,” Jenson said. “They’ve been putting in the work since they were little kids.”
The other element that made Saturday’s win special is that this was the only time Elkhorn — and most of the other schools — would experience a traditional invitational meet this season.
The global pandemic that, among other things, changed how large gatherings of people are managed, didn’t impact the 2019-20 season or state meet. All of the invitationals where girls and boys would be on deck and compete at the same time went off as usual.
But the impact on this season has been pronounced since the first day of practice last November. Those co-ed invitationals were either canceled or eschewed for duals and quadrangular events. Prior to Saturday, the few big meets this season have had separate boys and girls sessions.
Though no one outside of the athletes, coaches and officials was in attendance, the energy that has been missing from most meets was present for one exciting day. It was a long day, but Jenson said it was time well spent.
“It was a great atmosphere,” Jenson said. “Everybody was cheering and enjoying watching some teammates they had only cheered for at duals. Those feel more like practices, this felt like a regular meet with all of that noise.”
<start agate>Boys
Team scoring: Elkhorn 391, Kearney 191, Lincoln Pius X 185, Omaha Westside 156, Omaha Central 127, Grand Island 120, Hastings 82, Ralston/Omaha Gross 71, Bellevue West 60, Scottsbluff/Gering 6.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Elkhorn (Jacob Horner, Josh Uehling, Blake Forsberg, Grant Waszak), 1:40.39. 200 freestyle: Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:47.16. 200 individual medley: Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 1:58.59. 50 freestyle: Waszak, 24.46. 1-meter diving: David Hatt, LPX, 428.95 points. 100 butterfly: Smith, 52.21. 100 freestyle: Wehbe, 48.86. 500 freestyle: Jack Ellison, Westside, 4:52.43. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn Waszak, Wehbe, Ryan Mayo, Smith), 1:28.35. 100 backstroke: Horner, 54.77. 100 breaststroke: Kaden Guzman, Westside, 58.86. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Mayo, Horner, Wehbe, Smith), 3:15.06.
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 369, Elkhorn 263, Omaha Westside 253, Omaha Central 129, Bellevue West 108, Grand Island 102, Hastings 56, Lincoln Pius X 55, Ralston/Omaha Gross 29, Kearney 28.
Event winners
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Abbie Kellen, Maddie Clark, Josie Hood), 1:49.71. 200 freestyle: Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:58.15. 200 individual medley: Hood, 2:10.90. 50 freestyle: Lucia Krings, Elkhorn, 24.43. 1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Marian, 505.60 points (meet record, betters 478.60 by Erin Mertz, Omaha Westside, 2006). 100 butterfly: Von Seggern, 1:00.70. 100 freestyle: Hood, 53.01. 500 freestyle: Natalie Harris, Westside, 5:21.13. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Clark, Jess Brusnahan, Von Seggern), 1:39.81. 100 backstroke: Foley, 59.85. 100 breaststroke: McKenna Decker, BW, 1:09.34. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Foley, Von Seggern, Kellen, Clark), 3:40.76.