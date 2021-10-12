Beideck: Expect lots of offense at Nebraska high school softball tournament

The Monarchs, the only program to qualify for all 29 state tournaments, have won 26 consecutive first-round games dating to 1995. Papio has been almost as impressive in the second round over that same stretch, with a 25-1 record. The one loss was to Omaha Westside in 2009.

That’s 51-1 in the first two rounds for 26 years. Papio has done that many times as a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. If they hope to improve either or both of those record runs, the Monarchs will have to do it as the No. 6 seed.

Only twice since winning their first of 16 state softball titles in 1995 have the Monarchs entered the state tournament with a double-digit loss total. The ’95 team was 34-10 when it defeated Ralston 6-2 for the A title, and the 2005 Papio team, which finished as runner-up to Millard South, ended that season 26-13.

The last time Papio didn’t make it to the championship game was 2014. Having played in 22 championship games, the Monarchs are 22-6 all time. In the first two years of the tournament, Papio went 1-2 in 1993 and 1-2 in 1994.

This tournament makes Hastings the city that has hosted the most state softball tournaments.