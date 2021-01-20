Beideck: High school swimming coaches hope state meet has both prelims and finals

Two swims or one?
That simple question is very complex in this pandemic-affected season.
Metro Conference coaches are dreading a one-swim, timed-finals meet and concerned that could be what the NSAA board decides Thursday for the state meet after Metro athletic directors scrapped the traditional Friday prelims and Saturday finals for this season. Girls will compete on Feb. 12 and the boys the next day.
Coaches say this was not the desired format and they had little or no input with the athletic directors. They see their athletes denied a second swim to secure a time that might get them to state.
They say they long ago suggested alternatives, all with the idea of having prelims and finals. Those options included running the normal meet, doing prelims and finals on the same day, or having one or two satellite locations for the prelims, with the consolation and championship finalists competing at one site on the second day.
In the other large conference for swimming, Heartland Conference athletic directors are working on plans for their championship meet at the Fremont YMCA. Coaches have submitted four formats, including one that makes a strong case for having prelims and finals with boys and girls taking turns as they always have. A decision on the format could be decided as early as Monday’s meeting of HAC athletic directors.
Conducting prelims and finals on the same day isn’t unusual. Many events at the Olympic Trials have their prelims in the morning session and the final in the evening.
Think 9 a.m. to start prelims, with the final at 4 or 5 p.m. A little bit longer day, yes, but the guess here is coaches, swimmers and even officials wouldn’t mind if that gets consolation and championship finals.
For many swimmers, conference meets will be their final competition of the season. Nearly every invitational scheduled in December and January was canceled, turning the season into a series of dual, triangular, quadrangular or time-comparison meets.
While those smaller meets have their place, the competitive zeal generated by racing rivals from eight, 10, even 12 schools has been absent. But it shouldn’t stay AWOL in the conference and state meets.
Not a single Metro coach told me they are happy with the timed finals alternative. To many, it feels like people don’t want to put the work in to make this a traditional championship meet.
They’re gobsmacked at the prospect of having the Feb. 26 and 27 state meet in Lincoln turned into a one-and-done competition. If the Metro alternative is viewed by the NSAA as an acceptable alternative, the coaches say that’s the wrong message.
No one is thrilled about the prospect of not having some sort of crowd at the conference or state meets. If changes aren’t made, this will be the only Metro Conference championship event to date without spectators.
However, if the stands at the Devaney Center are needed for social-distancing athletes, it might be a sacrifice worth making. The most important part, other than obvious health and safety protocol, is having prelims and finals over two days.
Just saying that “At least we were able to have some kind of state meet” isn’t good enough. It wouldn’t be a good idea, either, to move the goalposts midseason and cut the qualifiers from 32 to 16.
To make that kind of move after the training has been based on a different format would be unfair to everyone. Wrestling has added subdistricts, but the same number of qualifiers will come to Omaha.
One coach said it would be difficult to watch wrestling and basketball have their normal championships only to see drastic changes to swimming. COVID cases have not been an issue thus far for their sport, and there are two invitationals ahead — Omaha Westside on Jan. 30 and Elkhorn on Feb 6 — as confidence in having these events safely continues to grow.
The current Metro plan should be a last resort, not the first or only option. Same for the state meet.