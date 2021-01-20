Beideck: High school swimming coaches hope state meet has both prelims and finals

Conducting prelims and finals on the same day isn’t unusual. Many events at the Olympic Trials have their prelims in the morning session and the final in the evening.

Think 9 a.m. to start prelims, with the final at 4 or 5 p.m. A little bit longer day, yes, but the guess here is coaches, swimmers and even officials wouldn’t mind if that gets consolation and championship finals.

For many swimmers, conference meets will be their final competition of the season. Nearly every invitational scheduled in December and January was canceled, turning the season into a series of dual, triangular, quadrangular or time-comparison meets.

While those smaller meets have their place, the competitive zeal generated by racing rivals from eight, 10, even 12 schools has been absent. But it shouldn’t stay AWOL in the conference and state meets.

Not a single Metro coach told me they are happy with the timed finals alternative. To many, it feels like people don’t want to put the work in to make this a traditional championship meet.

They’re gobsmacked at the prospect of having the Feb. 26 and 27 state meet in Lincoln turned into a one-and-done competition. If the Metro alternative is viewed by the NSAA as an acceptable alternative, the coaches say that’s the wrong message.