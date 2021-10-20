Beideck: High-scoring games headlined Nebraska state softball tournament

I’m also not taking sides between Papio 2020, or even Papio 2019, and Skutt 2021. Before this three-year streak of undefeated teams, only Wayne in Class C (2004, 2018) had posted undefeated records.

Each team needs to be considered on its own merits; this isn’t a dynasty discussion. When a program wins 10 consecutive state championships, then picks up six more over the next 15 years, that’s settled.

There also can be more than one dynasty, just as there also can be more than one GOAT team depending on your perspective. One area where the SkyHawks could make a case for themselves is their batting order. One through nine, it might be deeper than the two Papio teams.

Both programs play challenging schedules every year. This year Skutt played 20 Class B games — including the four in the state tournament — and 13 Class A opponents.

The SkyHawks defeated Class A champion Lincoln Southwest 4-0 and No. 3 Gretna 4-3 in the same September tournament. Omaha Marian, Papio, North Platte, Fremont and Elkhorn South were some of the other top-shelf A programs Skutt played this season.

Then the SkyHawks did what a dominant team is supposed to do — quickly dispatch of opponents not on their level. Papio did that as well each of the past two seasons.