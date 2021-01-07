Beideck: Lincoln Southwest is making the most out of few swimming meets

LINCOLN — Though he understands the extra practice time will pay off when swimming’s postseason arrives in mid-February, a hardwired competitor like Tommy Palmer still needs to race.
The Lincoln Southwest junior is the defending state champion in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. Prior to the Silver Hawks’ dual Thursday against Lincoln East, Palmer and his teammates only had one dual meet in the first five weeks of the season.
“That’s definitely one thing that’s been on my mind,” Palmer said. “We’re halfway through the season and we’ve only had two meets. It’s been just annoying looking and seeing all these other teams (having) meets.”
Palmer’s frustration grew every time he’d look at the season leaders lists and no one from Southwest was in the top eight. Naturally, Palmer took out his frustrations in the Lincoln East pool and made a huge statement with his winning time in the 50 free.
Until Thursday Grand Island’s Jonathan Novinski, a swimmer best known for his skill in the distance events, led the state with a 21.76. Palmer, who is No. 5 all-time with a career-best 20.63, roared to a 21.17 to help lead Southwest to a 130-55 win over the Spartans.
Both Palmer and Southwest coach Ross Mueller admitted they didn’t think Palmer would go that fast just yet.
“Tommy’s just Tommy,” Mueller said. “He just gets up and goes when he chooses to. I was a little surprised; I think he was a bit surprised, too. That’s just what Tommy does. When he focuses on a race, he will get after it.”
Southwest’s Mason Schroeder also zoomed to the top of the 100 backstroke leaders list by touching first in 53.24. In all there were eight performances in the boys meet that landed no lower than fourth on the leaders list. There were five girls swims that now are between fifth and seventh place this season as Southwest doubled up East 124-62 to win the girls competition.
East’s Ian Paup now is No. 3 in the 100 free after winning in 48.75, while his runner-up swim of 21.97 in the 50 free put him fourth in that event. Palmer anchored both of Southwest’s freestyle relays to wins that allowed the Silver Hawks to debut at No. 4 this season; their 200 medley relay is now third.
When you lose three meets, including two invitationals in the first six weeks, teams have to make the most of what the pandemic-affected season offers. Southwest coach Ross Mueller said he’s comfortable with the adjustments the Silver Hawks have made to this point of the season.
“We’re trying to just take it one meet at a time,” Mueller said. “Mixing up the events a little bit, kind of making sure that we’re not overloading them. We’ve just been telling them these are some of the meets where we have to get up and go.”
Palmer has channeled his frustration about the lack of meets into a positive approach to what’s yet to come, including a Jan. 16 dual with Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian for the Southwest girls.
“I just have to trust the process, like we’re going to have our time,” Palmer said. “They’ve done well in their meets; we’re going to do really well in ours. That’s how I’ve been thinking. We just have to be ready for that.
“That’s going to be our first big meet. We’re kind of treating it, I think, like an invitational because all of those aren’t happening. That’s kind of like our midseason, see-where-we’re-at meet.”
Ratings update
These are the latest team ratings for both boys and girls teams.
Raters are Andy Cunningham of Millard North, Marcus Bach of Lincoln Northeast, and David Nelson of Norfolk.
BOYS
1. Omaha Creighton Prep
2. Elkhorn
3. Lincoln Southwest
4. Lincoln Pius X
5. Lincoln East
6. Grand Island
7. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South
8. Omaha Westside
9. Gretna
10. Norfolk
GIRLS
1. Omaha Marian.
2. Lincoln Southwest.
3. Millard North.
4. Elkhorn.
5. Papillion-La Vista/PLV South.
6. Lincoln East.
7. Norfolk.
8. Omaha Central.
9. Omaha Westside.
10. Lincoln Pius X.
Results
BOYS
Lincoln Southwest 130, Lincoln East 55
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest, (Mason Schroeder, Harrison Frye, Tyler Reida, Aidin Kolb), 1:42.14. 200 freestyle: Luke Birkett, LSW, 1:52.61. 200 individual medley: Reida, 2:06.35. 50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, LSW, 21.17. 1-meter diving: Seth Blaser, LSW, 333.85 points. 100 butterfly: Reida, 55.04. 100 freestyle: Ian Paup, LE, 48.75. 500 freestyle: Palmer, 4:50.53. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Thomas Neil, Ashton Bailey, Ethan Reida, Palmer), 1:31.74. 100 backstroke: Schroeder, 53.24. 100 breaststroke: Bailey, 1:03.94. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Michael Fraley, Kkolb, Neil, Palmer), 3:20.20.
GIRLS
Lincoln Southwest 124, Lincoln East 62
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Isabella Morales, Peri Heyen, Callie Herrick, Bella Livingston), 1:53.16. 200 freestyle: Payton Kollmorgen, LSW, 2:03.72. 200 individual medley: Lily Schroeder, LSW, 2:17.00. 50 freestyle: Alaina Agnew, LE, 25.20. 1-meter diving: Ryane Neal, LSW, 408.65 points. 100 butterfly: Livingston, 1:00.34. 100 freestyle: Livingston, 55.31. 500 freestyle: Schroeder, 5:23.11. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Morales, Alexa Orf, Avery Ryder, Lanyon Mlinek), 1:44.11. 100 backstroke: Morales, 1:01.15. 100 breaststroke: Ashlea Johnson, LE, 1:09.69. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Mlinek, Schroeder, Morales, Livingston), 3:46.09.