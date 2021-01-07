Beideck: Lincoln Southwest is making the most out of few swimming meets

“Tommy’s just Tommy,” Mueller said. “He just gets up and goes when he chooses to. I was a little surprised; I think he was a bit surprised, too. That’s just what Tommy does. When he focuses on a race, he will get after it.”

Southwest’s Mason Schroeder also zoomed to the top of the 100 backstroke leaders list by touching first in 53.24. In all there were eight performances in the boys meet that landed no lower than fourth on the leaders list. There were five girls swims that now are between fifth and seventh place this season as Southwest doubled up East 124-62 to win the girls competition.

East’s Ian Paup now is No. 3 in the 100 free after winning in 48.75, while his runner-up swim of 21.97 in the 50 free put him fourth in that event. Palmer anchored both of Southwest’s freestyle relays to wins that allowed the Silver Hawks to debut at No. 4 this season; their 200 medley relay is now third.

When you lose three meets, including two invitationals in the first six weeks, teams have to make the most of what the pandemic-affected season offers. Southwest coach Ross Mueller said he’s comfortable with the adjustments the Silver Hawks have made to this point of the season.