Beideck: Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers switch to postseason mindset early

Prep not on won the meet 699-489 over host Elkhorn, the Junior Jays also had another large group of swimmers reach automatic state meet qualifying standards. Beck was happy with the results because reaching those marks shows him how hard this group is competing.

“We’ll keep trying to refine things and get a little technically better on things, bring them in with a little more rest and try to go faster next Saturday,” Beck said. “We had a lot of good energy today, a lot of team support, a lot of lifetime best times.

“We got a lot more guys in position to be at state, so we might be able to have a nice, big roster there.”

Beck said work still continues to make Prep’s relays more competitive once Prep’s focus switches to the Feb. 25-27 state meet at the Devaney Center in Lincoln. While he feels quite good about the 200-yard medley relay, there is still a need to focus on improving the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

“The 200 free relay is still a little troubling,” Beck said. “The 400 free relay was solid but we’re going to have to get a lot faster if we’re going to be able to compete with Lincoln Southwest. Our medley is looking pretty good.”