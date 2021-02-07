Beideck: Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers switch to postseason mindset early

Several Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers shifted to a postseason mindset one week early Saturday at the Elkhorn Fete Fling.
The final major invitational of the season became the first round of this week’s Metro Conference tournament for several of the Junior Jays swimmers.
Despite alternatives presented to keep the Metro meet a two-day event for both boys and girls, conference officials stuck with last month’s decision to turn the championship into a one-day, timed final with no prelims. It also will be the first Metro championship of the school year not to have fans in attendance.
Last week Heartland Conference officials announced they will stay with the traditional two-day format for their championship meet at the Fremont YMCA. Girls and boys will have separate session prelims on Friday, but the two groups will compete at the same time during the Feb. 13 finals.
Junior Jays coach Tom Beck let whoever wanted to shave and/or wear their racing suits for Saturday’s meet at Common Ground do what they felt would be most comfortable and productive for them.
“We talked to the guys about treating this meet as if it’s Day 1 of Metro,” Beck said. “The guys who had bought a technical racing suit, I said ‘Go ahead and wear it. If you want to shave down, go ahead.’
“The guys who were resting for conference, most all of them put a racing suit on and went after it today.”
Prep not on won the meet 699-489 over host Elkhorn, the Junior Jays also had another large group of swimmers reach automatic state meet qualifying standards. Beck was happy with the results because reaching those marks shows him how hard this group is competing.
“We’ll keep trying to refine things and get a little technically better on things, bring them in with a little more rest and try to go faster next Saturday,” Beck said. “We had a lot of good energy today, a lot of team support, a lot of lifetime best times.
“We got a lot more guys in position to be at state, so we might be able to have a nice, big roster there.”
Beck said work still continues to make Prep’s relays more competitive once Prep’s focus switches to the Feb. 25-27 state meet at the Devaney Center in Lincoln. While he feels quite good about the 200-yard medley relay, there is still a need to focus on improving the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“The 200 free relay is still a little troubling,” Beck said. “The 400 free relay was solid but we’re going to have to get a lot faster if we’re going to be able to compete with Lincoln Southwest. Our medley is looking pretty good.”
On Saturday, the B relay teams for each school were eligible to score points. How those secondary squads raced showed Beck the competition will be tough to make the A team for state.
“They swam with a lot of pride,” Beck said. “That’s where we racked up a lot of points today.”
Elkhorn won all three relays and six of the eight swimming events to win the girls team title 661.5-247 over Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman. Madison Kathol, Lucia Krings and Amaya Larsen each won two individual events for Elkhorn.
Results
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 699, Elkhorn 489, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn Mount Michael 235, Gretna 184, Fremont 177, Ralston/Omaha Gross 165, Beatrice/NFF 115, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Roncalli 112, Lincoln Pius X 34.
Event scoring: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Sal Goaley, TJ Nissen), 1:36.50. 200 freestyle: Leon Zhu, Skutt/EMM, 1:48.22. 200 individual medley: Kalvin Hahn, Gretna, 1:56.89. 50 freestyle: John Watson, Prep, 22.07. 1-meter diving: David Hatt, LPX, 428.95 points. 100 butterfly: Watson, 53.08. 100 freestyle: Austin Smith, Elkhorn, 47.83. 500 freestyle: Luke Muse, Prep, 4:50.13. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Smith, Greg Wehbe, Jacob Horner, Ryan Mayo), 1:27.61. 100 backstroke: Ravnsborg, 54.71. 100 breaststroke: Hahn, 59.55. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ravnsborg, Andrew Hood, Dray Beber, Watson), 3:16.47.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Elkhorn 661.5, Beatrice/NFF 247, Fremont 225, Lincoln Pius X 217, Omaha Duchesne 212, Gretna 202, Omaha Skutt 150.5, Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli 149, Ralston/Omaha Gross 82.
Event scoring: 200-yard medley relay: Elkhorn (Ellie Draper, Julia Lehr, Sydney Mencke, Natalie Elder), 1:55.86. 200 freestyle: Madison Kathol, Elkhorn, 1:58.96. 200 individual medley: Amaya Larsen, Elkhorn, 2:16.33. 50 freestyle: Lucia Krings, Elkhorn, 24.22. 1-meter diving: Anna Kwong, Omaha Duchesne, 451.20 points. 100 butterfly: Grace Swoboda, BTCMR, 1:01.18. 100 freestyle: Krings, 53.98. 500 freestyle: Kathol, 5:22.23. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Karly Rease, Anja Ziegler, Mencke, Krings), 1:39.37. 100 backstroke: Lia Murray, Duchesne, 59.11. 100 breaststroke: Larsen, 1:12.17. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Rease, McKenna Haney, Ziegler, Krings), 3:44.20.