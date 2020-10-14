Beideck: Papillion-La Vista may be most formidable No. 1 seed in state softball history

Rare accomplishment

One more thought about the run Papillion-La Vista hopes to extend to 72 games this weekend. Even as a fan of another team, or if you’re not particularly pro-Papio, take the time to appreciate what this group has accomplished.

It’s not often a talent like Bahl comes along. Of course, there have been plenty of other players who have made their mark on the sport that has continued to grow. Go look at The World-Herald’s 25th anniversary team, published in 2018, and you’ll see.

Sometimes people can get bored or complacent winning all the time. If something like this winning streak seems so easy, wouldn’t it already have been done?

The players deserve credit for the work they have put in since elementary school, and Bahl and her catcher, Brooke Dumont, have elevated those who take the field with them.

Who knows when, or if, there might be another team like this, one with 10 seniors who are aiming for the school’s third title in four seasons? Appreciate what they, and the other 23 teams traveling to central Nebraska this week, are doing.

All-Nebraska softball teams since 2010