Beideck: Papillion-La Vista may be most formidable No. 1 seed in state softball history

Defending champion Papillion-La Vista aims to run its winning streak to 72 games behind star pitcher Jordyn Bahl, an Oklahoma recruit.
Softball has the honor of being the first team sport to conduct its state championship since the COVID-19 pandemic took over 2020.
It’s fitting that an outdoor sport is the first that gets to crown champions in three classes Friday at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
Adverse weather conditions were limited to a few days in the second full week of September, and for the first time in recent memory none of the Saturday tournaments had to be delayed or canceled.
The good weather is expected to remain for the three-day tournament, though a warmer jacket may be needed for evening games and Friday’s finals.
There will be one new face in the Class A field. Bellevue East is making its first-ever state tournament appearance in the 28th playing of the tourney. It seems fitting that the previous Chieftains coach also guided his team to its first state tournament appearance in six seasons.
Tom Horton is in his second year as Papillion-La Vista South coach after a long stint at Bellevue East.
None of the players for Papio South, Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln East have been at state since they’ve been in school. Those schools’ last trips to state were in 2014, 2013 and 2016, respectively.
There also will be familiar faces in the Class A event, as well as in Class B and Class C. North Platte, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian all are aiming to knock off defending champion Papillion-La Vista in Class A.
The Monarchs might be the most formidable No. 1 seed in tournament history. They are on a 68-game winning streak, and they have the best player in state history, Jordyn Bahl, pitching and hitting for them.
The Monarchs have taken nothing for granted since losing the 2018 state title game. They have a deep lineup of hitters, and players in the bottom half of the order take turns coming up with clutch plays at key moments.
Buckets of turnabout
It was nice to see a coach turn the tables on the players last week after a district championship game.
Southwest assistant coach Lis Brenden slyly worked her way back toward the dugout after the Silver Hawks defeated Millard North 15-5 for the A-2 district title.
She was fetching one of Southwest’s water coolers and took obvious delight in soaking a few of the players while they were lining up for team pictures around home plate.
Having caught liquid shrapnel from a few of those celebration dousings, I found the sentiment nice, but that water feels even colder in mid-October. Nice work, coach.
Rare accomplishment
One more thought about the run Papillion-La Vista hopes to extend to 72 games this weekend. Even as a fan of another team, or if you’re not particularly pro-Papio, take the time to appreciate what this group has accomplished.
It’s not often a talent like Bahl comes along. Of course, there have been plenty of other players who have made their mark on the sport that has continued to grow. Go look at The World-Herald’s 25th anniversary team, published in 2018, and you’ll see.
Sometimes people can get bored or complacent winning all the time. If something like this winning streak seems so easy, wouldn’t it already have been done?
The players deserve credit for the work they have put in since elementary school, and Bahl and her catcher, Brooke Dumont, have elevated those who take the field with them.
Who knows when, or if, there might be another team like this, one with 10 seniors who are aiming for the school’s third title in four seasons? Appreciate what they, and the other 23 teams traveling to central Nebraska this week, are doing.
