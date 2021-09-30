Beideck: Predicting Class B and C softball subdistricts

With all 20 subdistrict tournaments scheduled to begin and end on Monday, the season will be over earlier than ever for a combined 50 Class B and Class C schools.
The 10 tournaments in each class — nine of them with four teams and one with five — have moved to a single-elimination format this season after two years of double-elimination brackets. The subdistricts are still based on geographic location.
Those 10 tournament winners, along with the teams that have the six highest wild-card point totals that didn’t win their subdistrict, will battle Friday and/or Saturday in eight district tournaments to determine the qualifiers for the Oct. 13-15 state tournament in Hastings.
Some of the teams that don’t win subdistricts likely will end up hosting districts. With Hastings and Grand Island Northwest paired in one subdistrict, and Wahoo, Beatrice and Norris in another, that’s five of the top nine teams in the wild-card standings that determined subdistrict seeds.
This two-tier system to navigate district tournaments has proved to be the most equitable system for giving all the best teams a chance to reach the state tournament.
The same goes for the current setup for Class A. The district pairings for the state’s largest schools will be announced Monday, with the tournaments being played Wednesday and Thursday. Seven district champions and one wild card will advance.
I have just one suggestion for all subdistrict and district tournament hosts. Please have printed programs/rosters to hand out to fans and media. Using QC codes to pull up rosters on a wireless device isn’t a user-friendly option.
Most schools have had printed programs, and that service continues to be greatly appreciated. It’s still nice — and faster — to have that piece of paper in your hand or pocket.
The picks
Selections are bolded
CLASS B
B-1 at Omaha Gross
Noon: No. 4-seed Plattsmouth vs. No. 5 Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli. 2 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Gross vs. Plattsmouth-Duchesne/Roncalli winner. 4 p.m.: No. 2 Nebraska City vs. No. 3 Omaha Mercy. 6 p.m.: Championship game.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
4:30 p.m.: No. 1 Omaha Skutt vs. No. 4 Platteview. 6 p.m.: No. 2 Blair vs. No. 3 Ralston. 7:30 p.m.: Championship game.
B-3 at Bennington
2 p.m.: No. 1 Bennington vs. No. 4 Cass. 4:15 p.m.: No. 2 Elkhorn vs. No. 3 Elkhorn North. 6:30 p.m.: Championship game.
B-4 at Ashland
2 p.m.: No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood vs. No. 4 South Sioux City. 4 p.m.: No. 2 Waverly vs. No. 3 DC West/Concordia. 6 p.m.: Championship game.
B-5 at Wahoo
11 a.m.: No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 4 NEN. 1 p.m.: No. 2 Beatrice vs. No. 3 Norris. 3 p.m.: Championship game.
B-6 at Wayne
Noon: No. 1 Wayne vs. No. 4 Schuyler. 2 p.m.: No. 2 Seward vs. No. 3 Crete. 4 p.m.: Championship game.
B-7 at Aurora
3 p.m.: No. 1 Aurora vs. No. 4 Blue River. 5 p.m.: No. 2 Columbus Lakeview vs. No. 3 York. 7 p.m.: Championship game.
B-8 at Hastings
2 p.m.: No. 1 Hastings vs. No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic. 4 p.m.: No. 2 Grand Island Northwest vs. No. 3 Hastings Adams Central. 6 p.m.: Championship game.
B-9 at O’Neill
2 p.m.: No. 1 O’Neill vs. No. 4 Lexington. 3:30 p.m.: No. 2 Holdrege vs. No. 3 McCook. 5 p.m.: Championship game.
B-10 at Scottsbluff
3 p.m. CDT: No. 1 Scottsbluff vs. No. 4 Alliance. 5 p.m.: No. 2 Gering vs. No. 3 Chadron. 7 p.m.: Championship game.
CLASS C
C-1 at Auburn
2 p.m.: No. 4-seed Fort Calhoun vs. No. 5 Syracuse. 4 p.m.: No. 1 Auburn vs. Fort Calhoun-Syracuse winner, No. 2 Falls City vs. No. 3 Weeping Water. 6 p.m.: Championship game.
C-2 at Yutan
3 p.m.: No. 1 Yutan/Mead vs. No. 4 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. 5 p.m.: No. 2 Arlington vs. No. 3 Tekamah-Herman. 7 p.m.: Championship game.
C-3 at Wahoo
2 p.m.: No. 1 Wahoo Neumann vs. No. 4 West Point-Beemer. 4 p.m.: No. 2 Freeman vs. No. 3 Southern/Diller-Odell. 6 p.m.: Championship game.
C-4 at West Point
1 p.m.: No. 1 West Point GACC vs. No. 4 Ponca. 3 p.m.: No. 2 Raymond Central vs. No. 3 North Bend Central. 5 p.m.: Championship game.
C-5 at Malcolm
3 p.m.: No. 1 Malcolm vs. No. 4 Wilber-Clatonia. 5 p.m.: No. 2 David City Aquinas vs. No. 3 Milford. 7 p.m.: Championship game.
C-6 at Leigh
1 p.m.: No. 1 Highway 91 vs. No. 4 Centennial. 3:15 p.m.: No. 2 Fairbury vs. No. 3 Pierce. 5:30 p.m.: Championship game.
C-7 at Central City
2 p.m.: No. 1 Central City vs. No. 4 Polk County. 4 p.m.: No. 2 Twin River vs. No. 3 Fillmore Central/EMF. 6 p.m.: Championship game.
C-8 at Hastings
Noon: No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia vs. No. 4 CCV. 2 p.m.: No. 2 St. Paul vs. No. 3 Boone Central. 4 p.m.: Championship game.
C-9 at Kearney
3 p.m.: No. 1 Kearney Catholic vs. No. 4 Ord. 4:45 p.m.: No. 2 Southern Valley/Alma vs. No. 3 Minden. 6:30 p.m.: Championship game.
C-10 at Cozad
3:30 p.m.: No. 1 Cozad vs. No. 4 Hershey. 5 p.m.: No. 2 Gothenburg vs. No. 3 Chase County. 6:30 p.m.: Championship game.