Beideck: Predicting Class B and C softball subdistricts

With all 20 subdistrict tournaments scheduled to begin and end on Monday, the season will be over earlier than ever for a combined 50 Class B and Class C schools.

The 10 tournaments in each class — nine of them with four teams and one with five — have moved to a single-elimination format this season after two years of double-elimination brackets. The subdistricts are still based on geographic location.

Those 10 tournament winners, along with the teams that have the six highest wild-card point totals that didn’t win their subdistrict, will battle Friday and/or Saturday in eight district tournaments to determine the qualifiers for the Oct. 13-15 state tournament in Hastings.

Some of the teams that don’t win subdistricts likely will end up hosting districts. With Hastings and Grand Island Northwest paired in one subdistrict, and Wahoo, Beatrice and Norris in another, that’s five of the top nine teams in the wild-card standings that determined subdistrict seeds.

This two-tier system to navigate district tournaments has proved to be the most equitable system for giving all the best teams a chance to reach the state tournament.