Beideck: Sky's the limit for defending Class B softball champion Omaha Skutt

Following two undefeated seasons by Papillion-La Vista that eventually will be enshrined in at least two halls of fame, the first historical footnote of the 2021 high school softball season is in the record book before the first pitch heads toward home plate.
Omaha Skutt begins the season as the No. 1-ranked team in The World-Herald’s all-class Top 10 preseason ratings. This is the first time in the 29-year history of sanctioned high school softball that a Class B squad begins the season ranked ahead of all 31 Class A teams.
That’s not an indictment of the Class A teams; rather, it’s a testament to just how good the SkyHawks are projected to be this season as the defending Class B state champions.
Coming off a 32-3 campaign in 2020 that produced the third state softball title in school history, much is expected of the SkyHawks this season. Skutt will begin its season with the biggest game on the opening weekend schedule when the SkyHawks visit Top 10 No. 3 and Class A No. 2 Omaha Marian on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The three reasons that the SkyHawks are so highly regarded this season were the same as the 2020 team — twins Hannah and Lauren Camenzind, who are headed to Arkansas next season, and Washington commit Ruby Meylan.
Hannah Camenzind and Meylan form one of the most formidable pitching duos in state history. Last season that pair of aces accounted for 230 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA.
Those two and Lauren Camenzind also combined to put up some impressive offensive numbers — 161 hits, 135 runs scored, 39 home runs and 115 RBIs.
Add a pair of juniors with varsity starting experience — catcher Kaitlin Foral and second baseman Riece Kahler — and things are looking up for Skutt to win back-to-back titles.
Skutt will have more challenges the first week of the season than just the Crusaders on Saturday. The SkyHawks will host Papio on Aug. 24 before making their annual trek west to play both McCook and Class A runner-up North Platte two days later.
Hastings is expected to be Skutt’s top Class B challenger. The Tigers return six starters and have Faith Molina back in the circle after she posted a 21-3 record in 2020.
Nine of the 10 teams in the Class B preseason ratings finished 2020 ranked. The lone newcomer is No. 5 Omaha Gross, which has an experienced team with a proven pitching staff.
Then there’s the always-rugged Eastern Midlands Conference with three teams in the ratings — No. 4 Norris, No. 6 Elkhorn and No. 8 Blair. Don’t be surprised to see Bennington in the hunt for not only a spot in the ratings but a state tournament berth as well.
Seward has a new coach who has guided another school to a state championship. Shawn Carr is back in the dugout for the Bluejays after leaving Crete two seasons ago, but not before the Cardinals won the Class B title in 2017 over, ironically, Seward.
Class C also has nine of the 10 teams ranked in the 2020 final ratings back in the preseason poll. Wahoo Neumann, West Point GACC and Kearney Catholic are again expected to be the top three teams this season. Arlington looks to return to state after a district runner-up finish last year that left it out of the ratings.
Then there’s Class A, which likely won’t be as lopsided as it has been the past two seasons as the Monarchs posted back-to-back 36-0 campaigns. Ten players are gone from those teams, including Gatorade national player of the year Jordyn Bahl, who is adjusting to college life at Oklahoma.
While the Monarchs are breaking in seven new starters — it’s too soon to say if this is a rebuilding or reloading season — Lincoln Southwest and Marian are the early-season favorites to meet for the Class A state championship Oct. 15 in Hastings.
Both the Silver Hawks and Crusaders bring back talented depth in the pitching circle and the batter's box. Southwest has four pitchers who racked up innings last season, and Lincoln North Star transfer Taylor Coleman is another arm who can post quality innings.
Marian will lean on junior Maddia Groff to pitch the bulk of its innings. Groff had a 2.49 ERA and 296 strikeouts last year. Payton Kincaid and Charity Curtis will also be available when Groff needs a break.
Papio and North Platte check in at third and fourth, respectively. North Platte's Tatum Montelongo was the second-best pitcher, behind Bahl, at the state tournament last season. She gave the Monarchs fits in their first meeting in the battle of 2-0 teams on the second day and finished the season with a 1.75 ERA.
Gretna, Lincoln East and Papio South have experienced lineups that look to have more postseason success this season. There are plenty of challengers if any of the top teams fall in the most wide-open Class A team race in the past decade.