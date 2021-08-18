Beideck: Sky's the limit for defending Class B softball champion Omaha Skutt

Class C also has nine of the 10 teams ranked in the 2020 final ratings back in the preseason poll. Wahoo Neumann, West Point GACC and Kearney Catholic are again expected to be the top three teams this season. Arlington looks to return to state after a district runner-up finish last year that left it out of the ratings.

Then there’s Class A, which likely won’t be as lopsided as it has been the past two seasons as the Monarchs posted back-to-back 36-0 campaigns. Ten players are gone from those teams, including Gatorade national player of the year Jordyn Bahl, who is adjusting to college life at Oklahoma.

While the Monarchs are breaking in seven new starters — it’s too soon to say if this is a rebuilding or reloading season — Lincoln Southwest and Marian are the early-season favorites to meet for the Class A state championship Oct. 15 in Hastings.

Both the Silver Hawks and Crusaders bring back talented depth in the pitching circle and the batter's box. Southwest has four pitchers who racked up innings last season, and Lincoln North Star transfer Taylor Coleman is another arm who can post quality innings.

Marian will lean on junior Maddia Groff to pitch the bulk of its innings. Groff had a 2.49 ERA and 296 strikeouts last year. Payton Kincaid and Charity Curtis will also be available when Groff needs a break.