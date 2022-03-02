Beideck: State swimming featured multiple noteworthy second-place finishes

In sports like swimming and track and field that have both individual and team components, the silver medal winners put forth valiant efforts that sometimes get overlooked because they weren’t first to the wall or the finish line.

The championship swims at last week’s boys and girls state swimming and diving meet had some of those second-place finishes that were just as noteworthy as those who took the top step on the medal stand.

Most noteworthy among those were the finishes by the same four Elkhorn boys swimmers in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. A quartet of juniors — Ryan Mayo, Jacob Horner, Blake Forsberg and Greg Wehbe — finished second to state champion Lincoln Southwest in both races.

Six of the eight who made the final season leaders list in the 50 free were in the 200, including Wehbe, who was No. 4 at 21.05 when he led off Elkhorn’s team in Friday’s prelims.

That’s a remarkable accomplishment, considering it was the same four boys in the same order in both races. The Silver Hawks had two of their swimmers — Tyler Reida and Aidin Kolb — on both relays. Omaha Creighton Prep, which finished third in both races, had only Missouri commit John Watson on both as the anchor.

Elkhorn coach Chris Jenson said the relay foursome is cohesive because the boys have been together for so long.

“They’ve been training together since they were age-group swimmers,” Jenson said. “Blake and Jacob were captains this season and showed good leadership. The other two would have been good captain choices, as well.”

Elkhorn led through the first three legs of the 200 free relay before Southwest anchor Tommy Palmer split a 20.03 on the final 50 to earn the come-from-behind victory in 1:23.73.

That’s the kind of racing grit the Arizona commit became known for in his high school career, and especially the past two years while leading the Silver Hawks to a pair of state team titles.

The 1:23.95 that Elkhorn posted for second place made it just the fourth team to post a season-best time under 1:24. Prep was the only program to accomplish that feat before Saturday; the Junior Jays went 1:22.09 in 2014 and 1:23.45 in 2013.

Prep’s 2022 quartet narrowly missed that milestone by finishing in 1:24.06. That 1-2-3 finish translates to 3-4-5 on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 in the 200 free relay. Add Omaha Westside finishing fourth in 1:24.44 — No. 10 all time — and you have a race that one day should be enshrined in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Southwest had a slightly bigger margin of victory in the 400 free relay — 1.45 seconds. Elkhorn again led for part of the race, this time the first two legs, before the Silver Hawks finished with Kael Mlinek as the anchor in 3:04.94.

Once again, Elkhorn’s second-place finish landed the four juniors on the all-time Top 10 in 3:06.39. Southwest is the new No. 3; Elkhorn is No. 8.

Jenson is happy to have his guys back for the 2022-23 season.

“All four were academic All-Metro picks, as was another key member of that class, Matt Uehling, who was 11th in the 500 free,” Jenson said. “The junior class in swimming in this state is really strong in general, but Elkhorn has been blessed with an exceptional group.”

Sophomore eyes history

Natalya Woods just finished her sophomore season at Lincoln Southeast. Already the owner of four individual gold medals, Woods understands and embraces a challenge that only one other Nebraska high school female swimmer has accomplished.

If Woods does go 8 for 8 and matches what Marian’s Karen Criss did from 2003-06 — win the same events at state all four years — she, too, will be remembered as one of the state’s greats.

“I’m really excited,” Woods said. “I want all eight, and I’m really proud of myself this year. That’s my ultimate goal, is eight. I felt like this year I had more a chance of losing than last year.”

She also knows there’s plenty of work still to do the next two seasons, especially since she wasn’t necessarily focused on swimming during the past offseason. She then battled through four illnesses, including a fever the Monday before state.

“I was more out of shape,” Woods said. “This summer I wasn’t really focused on swimming. I’m just really happy and proud of myself because it was a tough season mentally and physically with all the sicknesses and stuff. I’m happy that I won.”

Those illnesses kept Woods from matching the times of her freshman year — 1:49.97 in the 200 free and 5:02.40 in the 500 free. Those times put her No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, on the all-time charts in those events.

Not only was Criss the first to win two events all four years, she’s the only male or female swimmer in state history to win eight individual gold medals. After Woods turned in a 23.15 50-yard anchor split on Southeast’s 200 free relay, Woods may want to take a shot at a 50 free title in 2023 or 2024.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.