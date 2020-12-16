Beideck: Swim meets take a little longer with COVID, but no one seems to mind

No one seems to mind that the first high school swim meets are taking a bit longer to complete.

As is the case with all other athletic competitions, safety amid the pandemic is priority No. 1.

There’s also a noticeable difference in the atmosphere as parents and family have been relegated to watching on mobile devices or computers.

The Rice Krispies Treats with custom messages now need to be placed into backpacks before Hannah or JoJo or Jonathan or Tommy leave for the meet, instead of being presented when they greet their loved ones for hugs and high-fives after a race.

The crowd is also almost exclusively teammates and coaches, who encouraged, instructed and occasionally barked at swimmers during practices that begin two hours before sunrise when wind chills often mirrored the age of those in the water.

Girls and boys competitions, typically conducted simultaneously, are now separate a la the state meet preliminary races. It was an approach that worked swimmingly at the Dec. 5 Omaha Burke Invitational.

Bulldog boys coach RJ Lebbert said the day was good for an unprecedented set of circumstances. While snow and ice thwarted the meet in previous years, COVID-19 was no match for what is traditionally the first big meet of the season.