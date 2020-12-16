Beideck: Swim meets take a little longer with COVID, but no one seems to mind

No one seems to mind that the first high school swim meets are taking a bit longer to complete.
As is the case with all other athletic competitions, safety amid the pandemic is priority No. 1.
There’s also a noticeable difference in the atmosphere as parents and family have been relegated to watching on mobile devices or computers.
The Rice Krispies Treats with custom messages now need to be placed into backpacks before Hannah or JoJo or Jonathan or Tommy leave for the meet, instead of being presented when they greet their loved ones for hugs and high-fives after a race.
The crowd is also almost exclusively teammates and coaches, who encouraged, instructed and occasionally barked at swimmers during practices that begin two hours before sunrise when wind chills often mirrored the age of those in the water.
Girls and boys competitions, typically conducted simultaneously, are now separate a la the state meet preliminary races. It was an approach that worked swimmingly at the Dec. 5 Omaha Burke Invitational.
Bulldog boys coach RJ Lebbert said the day was good for an unprecedented set of circumstances. While snow and ice thwarted the meet in previous years, COVID-19 was no match for what is traditionally the first big meet of the season.
“I think the meet went pretty well,” Lebbert said. “I think we kept everything moving and it was as safe as possible. It was great to be back racing again.
"I think with the way we were able to run the meet, other schools now know that it is possible to run an invite and let these kids have a chance to race.”
The chance to race is the most important part, especially after Omaha Public Schools athletes didn’t get that chance in fall.
“We had a lot of great races,” Lebbert said. “We also (had) a live stream which helped the parents at home follow along. There were some issues at the start, but we hope to have it fine-tuned for the OPS Invite and the Rich Hood Invite in the coming weeks.”
Last week’s Larry Hill Ralston Ram Relays and two meets Saturday — the Elkhorn and Lincoln Southeast invitationals — fell victim to the pandemic. In those cases, the facilities didn’t have as good a setup as Burke.
The Burke pool is right next to the gym. That’s not the case at Common Ground or Southeast. Hallways would need to be crossed to get to the gyms where athletes wait between events.
Common Ground also is a facility that was limited to 25% capacity. There would be too many teams to accommodate everyone.
Elkhorn girls coach Jenna Folies and boys coach Chris Jenson both were disappointed that a full meet won’t take place. But Jenson said most teams had enough time to arrange a dual or triangular last Saturday so kids could compete.
“We were fine with going to Burke because our athletic director said they had good protocols in place, and they did,” Jenson said. “Burke did a great job. I felt safe, I think our kids felt safe, and they handled everything professionally.”
Jenson and Foiles both were optimistic after the Burke meet that they’d be able to hold there own event. But with over 400 kids, even splitting it up into boys and girls meets, the numbers wouldn’t have worked.
The Elkhorn teams will have a 9 a.m. dual Saturday with defending state champions Omaha Marian and Omaha Creighton Prep. The teams will be in the stands above the pool unless it’s time for their race.
“We’re just glad there’s another chance to compete,” Foiles said. “We’re doing our best to get to the end of February.”
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 25 to 27 at the Devaney Center. If the meet ends up at another venue, Lebbert, Jenson, Foiles and every other coach are prepared to make it happen wherever they’re told to go.
They’re hoping for another state meet like last year — with just over 1,000 spectators at Devaney Friday and Saturday. It was the last state championship where attendance wasn’t limited because of the pandemic.
A packed natatorium in late February. Why not try a positive thought for a change.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports