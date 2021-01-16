Beideck: Weekend's duals saw some of Nebraska's best swimmers compete

LINCOLN — It’s the middle of January, a period halfway through the high school swimming season known better for intense training rather than the posting of season-best times.
That’s what made it so fun to watch Lincoln Southwest dual Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian Saturday at Southwest. There were moments where it felt like the defending state champions and Silver Hawks were competing on the last Saturday of February.
There are still five more Saturday’s before the Feb. 27 finals of the state swimming championships at the Devaney Center. Saturday’s duals had some of that sweet state meet heat; swimmers at or near the top of the season leaders chart getting the chance to battle.
The Junior Jays edged Southwest 105-80 while Marian posted a 112-74 victory over their Southwest counterparts.
Prep and Marian are ranked No. 1 in the state coaches poll. The Southwest boys are ranked third (Elkhorn is No. 2) and the Silver Hawks girls are second. That’s why it was no surprise there were 31 performances that made the season leaders list, including 23 by boys swimmers.
That many top-eight performances don’t usually come in a dual meet, but when you have a schedule like Southwest’s in which all of its invitationals have been cancelled for pandemic-related reasons, you take your shots in different spots.
Prep has been in just one invitational — the season-opening Burke Invitational on Dec. 5 — and may have one more Feb. 6 at Elkhorn. The Junior Jays traditionally travel to an out-of-state event, but those plans were cancelled this season by the pandemic.
Nine of the boys swims — five by Prep and four from Southwest — were the fastest times of the season in those events. Only the 50- and 500-yard freestyles didn’t have chart-topping performances.
It started with Prep dropping precisely three seconds off its season-leading time in the 200 medley relay to 1:34.43; Southwest also strengthened its hold on third place with a 1:40.64.
Southwest star Tommy Palmer was a part of all four of the Silver Hawks season-best swims. The junior moved into the top spot with wins in two events, the 200 freestyle (1:43.04) and 100 free (46.04).
Palmer, who had a 49.65 opening split in the 200, now is 2.02 seconds faster than the second-best time this season. He also looks to be on target to improve his career best of 45.17 in the 100 free, which ranks him No. 5 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart in that event.
As good as those swims were, Palmer saved his best for the anchor legs of Southwest’s victories in the two freestyle relays. Those were a split of 20.27 in the 200 and 44.62 in the 400.
Southwest nipped Prep by 0.65 seconds in the 200 free relay (1:27.07) before posting an eye-popping 3:10.98 in the 400, an improvement of 9.22 seconds. Prep had a drop of 0.78 seconds in the 400 free, improving to 3:16.34.
Those setbacks showed Beck and Prep’s senior leaders that a lot of work still needs to be done prior to the Metro Conference and state meets.
“Lincoln Southwest is one of the best teams in the state, if not the best,” Beck said. “Those two races should be very motivating for the guys to help put in the tough work they need for the rest of the season.
“I won’t have any trouble reminding them who beat them soundly in the two freestyle relays.”
Prep sophomore John Watson matched Palmer by taking the season lead in two events. Watson now is No. 1 in the 200 individual medley (1:54.35), by more than three seconds, and the 100 backstroke (51.95).
Senior teammate Sal Goaley now is the pacesetter in the 100 butterfly at 51.94. Prep senior Drew Kaelin further widened his lead at the top of the 100 breaststroke list by lowering his season-leading time to 57.54.
Beck and Southwest coach Ross Mueller agreed it was a good time to have such a competitive dual at this point of the season as most invitationals to this point have been cancelled in favor of duals that put fewer competitors on deck at once.
“We knew it was going to be kind of a fast meet,” Mueller said. “That’s what we were mentally preparing them for. Especially on the guys side, they have a lot of fun with it. A lot of them swam better than expected.”
Marian’s approach was different because the Crusaders have an invitational still on their schedule Jan. 30 at Omaha Westside. Coach B.J. Christiansen said his charges rested for their dual with Elkhorn at the end of December.
“We were a little bit rested with a snow day yesterday and a recovery day Thursday,” Christiansen said. “We had a few swims where some of our younger girls got automatic cuts (for state).”
Though there were no chart-topping times Saturday, Southwest’s girls did move to No. 2 in the 400 free relay at 3:37.76, with Marian still ranked first. Southwest’s Isabella Morales improved to No. 3 in the 200 IM (2:10.87) and fourth in the 500 free (5:16.90).
Results
BOYS
Omaha Creighton Prep 105, Lincoln Southwest 80
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Creighton Prep (Ben Ravnsborg, Drew Kaelin, Sal Goaley, Andrew Hood), 1:34.43. 200 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, LSW, 1:43.04. 200 individual medley: John Watson, Prep 1:54.35. 50 freestyle: Aidin Kolb, LSW, 22.28. 1-meter diving (Six dives): Seth Blaser, LSW, 196.80 points. 100 butterfly: Goaley, 51.94. 100 freestyle: Palmer, 46.04. 500 freestyle: Luke Muse, Prep, 4:51.73. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Ethan Reida, Michael Fraley, Kolb, Palmer), 1:27.07. 100 backstroke: Watson, 51.95. 100 breaststroke: Kaelin, 57.54. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (E. Reida, Kolb, Tyler Reida, Palmer), 3:10.98.
GIRLS
Omaha Marian 112, Lincoln Southwest 74
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Maddie Clark, JoJo Randby, Rylee Trojan, Katy Foley), 1:48.75. 200 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 1:55.35. 200 individual medley: Isabella Morales, LSW, 2:10.87. 50 freestyle: Randby, 24.47. 1-meter diving (Six dives): Megan Carter, Marian, 260.99 points. 100 butterfly: Clark and Callie Herrick, LSW, 1:00.98. 100 freestyle: Hood, 53.37. 500 freestyle: Morales, 5:16.90. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Randby, Molly Von Seggern, Hood, Clark), 1:39.44. 100 backstroke: Foley, 59.37. 100 breaststroke: Randby, 1:06.88. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Foley, Trojan), 3:37.76.