Beideck: Weekend's duals saw some of Nebraska's best swimmers compete

Prep has been in just one invitational — the season-opening Burke Invitational on Dec. 5 — and may have one more Feb. 6 at Elkhorn. The Junior Jays traditionally travel to an out-of-state event, but those plans were cancelled this season by the pandemic.

Nine of the boys swims — five by Prep and four from Southwest — were the fastest times of the season in those events. Only the 50- and 500-yard freestyles didn’t have chart-topping performances.

It started with Prep dropping precisely three seconds off its season-leading time in the 200 medley relay to 1:34.43; Southwest also strengthened its hold on third place with a 1:40.64.

Southwest star Tommy Palmer was a part of all four of the Silver Hawks season-best swims. The junior moved into the top spot with wins in two events, the 200 freestyle (1:43.04) and 100 free (46.04).

Palmer, who had a 49.65 opening split in the 200, now is 2.02 seconds faster than the second-best time this season. He also looks to be on target to improve his career best of 45.17 in the 100 free, which ranks him No. 5 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart in that event.