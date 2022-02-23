Beideck: Welcome back fans to Nebraska state swimming and diving meet

LINCOLN — Two years ago, there were no mask mandates and vaccination cards weren’t required to enter sporting venues.

The stands at the Devaney Center natatorium were filled with fans celebrating the latest iteration of the state swimming meet. Two weeks later, events were being canceled or contested in nearly empty venues.

Swim fans were fortunate to enjoy the 2020 state meet in person. They’re also blessed that the 2022 meet will be more like 2020 than 2021, when only the athletes, coaches, officials and a few media members were on hand to see Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian win team titles.

Welcome back, everyone. Everyone — primarily the athletes — missed you.

Coaches and athletes have been looking forward to the sold-out crowds since the beginning of practice in mid-November. They got a taste of the cheers during the conference meets Feb. 12. That taste has made them hungrier: Diving is Thursday with Friday’s prelims and Saturday’s finals in swimming.

“The kids loved the crowd," Southwest coach Ross Mueller said. "We haven’t had anything like that for a while. With what state means and just the atmosphere, they haven’t had a meet like that in two years.

“With swim clubs they’re swimming for themselves. You don’t get a whole section roaring for one race at time. I think these kids will be going a lot faster than last year because there will be just more than their teammates cheering. I’m looking for it to being really loud.”

Omaha Westside coach Doug Krecklow concurs. Not only is Krecklow looking forward to faster times compared to a year ago, historic swims wouldn’t surprise him either.

One event he said that shouldn’t be missed is the boys 200-yard freestyle. Krecklow isn’t just talking about how fast Warrior junior Nate Germonprez might go. He’s recommending watching all four heats Friday and the consolation and championship finals late Saturday morning.

“This could very easily be the fastest 200 freestyle we’ve ever seen here in Nebraska,” Krecklow said. “The top two, three or four, there are a lot of people who are pretty fast. I think the top eight could be faster than any we’ve seen.”

The fans combined with the with hotly contested team races is the the perfect welcome back present for everyone.

Hair today, gone tomorrow?

There was a time when boys swimmers wouldn’t think of doing anything but shaving their heads as a part of the ritual involved in preparing for the state championships.

But recently there have been more young men tucking their locks under a swim cap.

“Some of these kids are really in love with their hair,” Mueller said. “In my day, we would shave our heads whether we were wearing a cap or not. A couple of kids have had haircuts. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

One of Mueller’s charges — Arizona commit Tommy Palmer — has an impressive head of hair. Not sure I’d want to give that up, especially with prom coming up.

Volunteer will be missed

In addition to the athletes, coaches and officials, it takes dedicated volunteers to ensure that meets are a good experience for everyone.

The swimming community lost one of its best volunteers Feb. 5, when Mark Hilger died after a cardiac arrest at his home in Millard.

News of Hilger’s death came to Ralston/Omaha Gross coach Docker Hartfield near the end of the girls session of the Elkhorn Fete’ Fling at Common Ground, the last big invitational of the season.

Hilger, 60, was behind the scenes at nearly every meet at the Ralston pool. He would take care of the entries, the timing system, help fix the touch pads if something went wrong. Mark even knew how to fix the PA systems.

“Mark was one of the most genuine, unconditional volunteers I’ve worked with in my whole coaching and teaching career,” Hartfield said. “He never asked what needed to be done. He knew what to do. He was like a savant on how to be a volunteer.”

I got to watch Mark work up close for three years when my son was swimming for Hartfield. Hilger put the same amount of energy and dedication into making sure everything was working whether it was the River Cities Conference championships or a dual meet with Omaha Skutt.

As getting meet results evolved from fax machines to emails and phone apps, Hilger still checked with me before to make sure The World-Herald had everything it needed.

Hilger also served as a deck volunteer at two of the Olympic Swim Trials. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Strong, his daughter Meghan and stepdaughters Nash and Clara.

“He was quiet, steady, and always on time,” Hartfield said. “He took care of all those details, and everything was genuine and unconditional. He was an amazing guy that way. Anybody who ever worked with him will tell you that.”

Swimmers to watch

In the last week, you’ve read about Omaha Duchesne senior Lia Murray's pursuit of a state championship in the 100-yard backstroke, how reigning champions Omaha Marian and the Lincoln Southwest boys are preparing to defend their titles, and Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez’s pursuit of the national high school 200 freestyle record. Here are some of the other swimmers to keep an eye on Friday and Saturday.

BOYS

Colin Davis, Westside: Germonprez isn’t the only Warrior seeded No. 1 in two events. The senior leads all qualifiers in the 100 backstroke (50.15) and the 100 freestyle (46.51). Elkhorn’s Greg Wehbe (46.57) and Kael Mlinek of Lincoln Southwest (46.63) are the other two swimmers under 47 seconds.

John Watson, Prep: The Missouri commit is the defending champ and the top seed in the 200 individual medley. His seed time of 1:51.18 is nearly three seconds faster than the rest of the field. The junior, who won the 500 freestyle last season, is seeded second in the 100 backstroke behind Davis at 50.42.

Kalvin Hahn, Millard North: Hahn, who has committed to swim at Army beginning in 2023, is the top seed in the 500 freestyle at 4:38.37, 0.65 off of the No. 10 all-time performance. The junior also is the No. 2 seed behind Mlinek in the 100 breaststroke at 56.31.

GIRLS

Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South: The defending champ in the 200 IM has been a championship finalist in all six of her individual state meet events. The UNO commit also is seeded fourth in the 100 breaststroke, an event in which she finished third as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore. The senior won the 200 IM last year by more than four seconds in 2:06.50.

Natalya Woods, Lincoln SE: The defending champ in the 200 and 500 freestyles has some work to do if she hopes to become a two-time winner in both. The sophomore is seeded fifth in the 200 (1:56.65) and No. 2 behind Lincoln Southwest’s Lily Schroeder in the 500 (5:12.48). Five of the top seven seeds in the 200 free are from Lincoln.

Bella Livingston, Lincoln SW: The junior is aiming to sweep the sprint freestyles as she is the top seed in the 100 free (52.00) and No. 2 behind Elizabeth Ford of Papillion-La Vista in the 50 free (23.83). Ford’s seed time is 23.81 while Josie Hood of Omaha Marian — the top seed in the 200 free — is second behind Livingston in the 100 free at 52.04.

2021 Returning winners

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest, 1:31.10. 200 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln SW, 1:39.89. 200 IM: John Watson, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:51.83. 50 freestyle: Palmer, 20.04. 100 butterfly: Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 50.56. 100 freestyle: Kael Mlinek, Lincoln SW, 46.04. 500 freestyle: Watson, 4:40.64. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln SW, 1:24.88. 100 backstroke: Mason Schroeder, Lincoln SW, 51.11. 100 breaststroke: Mlinek, 55.09. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 3:07.16.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian, 1:43.38. 200 freestyle: Natalya Woods, Lincoln SE, 1:49.97. 200 IM: Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 2:06.50. 100 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 51.30. 500 freestyle: Woods, 5:05.96. 200 freestyle relay: Marian, 1:35.04. 400 freestyle relay: Marian, 3:30.39.

In the top 10

BOYS

200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln SW, 1:30.61 (state record); 8, Omaha Westside, 1:30.61. 200 freestyle: 1, Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:36.72 (state record). 200 IM: 7, John Watson, Prep, 1:51.18. 50 freestyle: 2, Palmer, 20.04; 5, Mlinek, 20.53. 100 butterfly: 2, Germonprez, 47.75. 100 freestyle: 3, Germonprez, 44.85; 6, Palmer, 45.17. 200 freestyle relay: 5, Prep, 1:24.41; 9, Lincoln SW, 1:24.72; 10 (tie), Elkhorn, 1:24.88. 100 breaststroke: 2, Mlinek, 53.32; 9, Kalvin Hahn, Millard North, 56.31.

GIRLS

200-yard medley relay: 9, Marian, 1:46.13. 200 freestyle: 8, Jocelyn Hood, Marian, 1:51.44. 100 freestyle: 8, Hood, 51.30. 500 freestyle: 5, Natalya Woods, Lincoln SE, 5:02.40. 100 backstroke: 8, Lia Murray, Duchesne, 56.57. 100 breaststroke: 8, Olivia Dendinger, Papio/Papio South, 1:04.23.

Final ratings

BOYS

1. Omaha Creighton Prep

2. Lincoln Southwest

3. Omaha Westside

4. Elkhorn

5. Lincoln East

6. Millard North

7. Kearney

8. Grand Island

9. Lincoln Pius X

10. Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South

GIRLS

1. Lincoln Southwest

2. Omaha Marian

3. Omaha Westside

4. Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South

5. Millard North

6. Lincoln East

7. Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic

8. Millard South

9. Elkhorn

10. Fremont

Ratings by: Marcus Bach, Lincoln Northeast; Andy Cunningham, Millard North; David Nelson, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic.</agate>

