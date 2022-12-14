Beideck: Westside's Nate Germonprez is already making waves

Less than two weeks into the season Nate Germonprez already has found a way to outdo what he did in the 2021-22 swimming season.

Electing to begin the winter season — his last at Omaha Westside — at the USA Swimming Winter Junior Championships West has the Texas commit off to a fast start.

A year ago Germonprez won the 200-yard freestyle at the Winter Junior meet. This year he earned one medal of each color in the pool where he will spend most of his collegiate career, the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

The Westside senior won the 100 breaststroke and finished second in the 200 individual medley last weekend in times faster than the current state high school records. Performances at these national meets don’t qualify for state record consideration.

But Germonprez already knew that after he accomplished a similar feat last year with his win in the 200 free. He simply set the new state high school standard less than three months later at the state championship meet in Lincoln.

His winning time of 52.59 seconds in Austin in the 100 breaststroke is faster than the 52.92 that Jacob Molacek posted in 2014. By finishing second in the 200 IM in 1:42.82, Germonprez was nearly three seconds faster than Molacek’s state record time of 1:45.50, also from 2014.

Germonprez also finished third in the 200 backstroke, an event that isn’t contested at the high school level but could be one he swims for the Longhorns beginning in the 2023 fall season.

After his success at the Winter Junior Championships, Germonprez went on to top every single school record last season. Not only did he do that in the eight individual events, but Germonprez was a member of all three relay teams that hold the Westside records.

He also became the first swimmer to earn a spot in every event on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 lists. By the time he graduated from Prep in ’14, Molacek had a performance in seven of the eight events; only the 500 freestyle kept the former North Carolina State standout from being an all-timer in all eight races.

Local fans will get their first chance to see Germonprez compete for the Warriors in an invitational this season on Saturday at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational.

They’ll also get to see his Westside teammate Kaden Guzman. Guzman also competed in Austin, and the Arizona State commit finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 54.32. That would take him from 10th to third on The World-Herald’s all-time chart.

The Southeast and Elkhorn invitationals are the two biggest meets of the first month of the season prior to the NSAA’s five-day Christmas moratorium for all winter sports.

The first two weeks of the season show that this will be another year with plenty of competition for the boys and girls team championships. In the preseason coaches ratings Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian were tapped as the favorites to emerge victorious in late February.

The Crusaders already are getting plenty of push from other ranked teams, including Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln East and Millard North. Marian earned a close win over Westside at the season-opening Omaha Burke Invitational.

Behind Prep in the preseason top five are Westside, Elkhorn, two-time defending champion Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East. Prep posted some impressive early times to win the relays at Burke over Westside and Elkhorn.

The relays on both sides are expected to be among the most competitive in recent memory as there are so many swimmers returning who competed last year at state.

In the boys 200 free relay, four teams (Southwest, Elkhorn, Prep and Westside) made their way onto the all-time Top 10 list. That doesn’t happen very often; more often there might be one or two who make the all-time list, as was the case last season in both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle.

The girls had just three total performances crack their respective Top 10 lists, one in the medley relay and two in the 400 free relay. The competitive starts for the top teams shows that number could grow significantly by the end of the season.

Photos: 2022 Nebraska state swimming championships