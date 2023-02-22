With eight swims remaining in his high school career, there’s not much Omaha Westside senior Nate Germonprez has left to prove.

What the Texas commit already accomplished for the Warriors makes him a lock to be a first-ballot Nebraska High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2038.

He set the program record in all eight individual events his junior season, then lowered many of those marks this year. He also swam a leg on each of Westside’s three record relay teams.

No one in Nebraska high school history has ever been faster in the 200-yard freestyle (1:35.60), 100 freestyle (43.85) and 100 backstroke (47.58).

He also secured a spot on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 in all eight events: Germonprez is No. 1 all time in three events, No. 2 in three (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke) and third in two (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke).

This weekend, he will be hunting for his fourth and fifth individual golds during the state swimming meet.

In addition to his two individual events, he might also have a shot at moving up the 50 free chart if he swims a leadoff leg in the 200 freestyle relay.

With one meet to go, Germonprez already is Nebraska’s swimming GOAT. But the best part?

None of this praise or spotlight has changed nice-guy Nate. He’s still a happy, grounded kid who works hard to improve on the supreme talent he has been blessed with.

How much does performing his best mean to Germonprez?

After his anchor leg on Westside’s 400 frees relay at the Metro Conference meet, Germonprez was less than pleased with his 43.35 split. Never mind that his split was 2.41 faster than the next-closest time (45.76).

Germonprez the competitor doesn’t want to waste a practice or race. Even when he was in the midst of January's training grind, he was still moving up the all-time charts.

How Germonprez approaches practice — not only for himself but teammates who might need a boost — is something that stands out to first-year Westside coach Andy Rider.

“He’s kind of like a coach in the water,” Rider said. “He’ll stay after practice and work with kids. He tells them, ‘This works for me, let’s try it with you.’ He’s another set of eyes in the pool that can help kids and train kids.

“Having a fast kid like him in the pool, it brings that level of competition up in our practices. To have every single Westside school record is huge. The other kids see that and appreciate what he does for them.”

When it came time to decide which individual races Germonprez would swim at state, Rider said he and Germonprez were batting scenarios around throughout the season. When decision time finally arrived after the Metro meet, Germonprez had one primary priority.

“For him it was ultimately about what was best for the team," Rider said. "At one point in time, it was 200 IM and the backstroke. Then we talked about the 50 and 500.

“We just looked at the rest of the state and kind of guessed where kids would end up.”

That’s how they came up with the 100 and 200 freestyles. Germonprez led off the 400 free relay in the Metro prelims, setting the state record with that 43.35. Though he only swam the 200 free once this season, he also has the state record in that race.

“First, we thought that could be the best for team points,” Rider said. “The second thing is Nate wants to go after some national records.”

There’s the carrot Germonprez put out there for himself. He talked of making a run at that national record of 1:32.99 in the 200 free last season but came up short. With his taper and being fresh for both events — especially for the 200 — that national standard feels more attainable than ever.

“Ultimately we wanted to see what he could go fastest in,” Rider said. “The 50 is one of those races that can go one way or another really quickly. We haven’t really decided which relays he’ll swim just yet.

“He’s listed on all three relays as one of our eight possible guys. He might also take a shot at the 50 as well. It will be a game-time decision.”

With the No. 3 national recruit getting ready to close this chapter of his career, the state meet can’t come soon enough.