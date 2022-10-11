Beideck: Who will win a state softball title? The field is wide open

It seems right that one of the most balanced regular seasons of softball in recent memory will end with several teams having a legitimate chance to take home state championship trophies late Friday afternoon.

There wasn’t much margin for error, especially in Class A, for teams to qualify for the three-day tournaments that begin Wednesday in Hastings.

Three of the top seven seeds lost the district tournaments they were hosting. With only one wild card berth available, two teams that had good regular seasons are not going to be suiting up at the Smith Softball Complex.

A unique twist to that unusual scenario is that all three of those teams were from the same school district. Millard North, Millard South and Millard West all finished as runner-up in the district tourneys they hosted last week.

Only Millard North is making the trip west, playing 2021 runner-up Lincoln East in the first round. In districts the Mustangs were the No. 4 overall seed but lost to Papillion-La Vista South in the A-4 tournament championship game.

Ironically it was the Titans who knocked off No. 1 seed Gretna in districts last season, giving the Dragons the lone Class A wild card.

Winning A-4 means the 20-12 Titans again are headed to state to play, of all teams, top-seed Gretna. The Dragons are 34-0 but won’t be taking any pitch for granted this week because they remember well the stinging bite of the upset bug.

Millard South and Millard West were sixth and seventh, respectively, when it was time to do the district seedings. The Patriots drew defending state champion Lincoln Southwest and Millard West was paired with perennial power Papillion-La Vista.

The Silver Hawks and Monarchs came through at the most important time of the season to ensure repeat trips to state. Papio’s streak of appearing in every single state tournament – a streak now at 30 years – lives on.

Papio puts another streak on the line in one of Wednesday’s four first round games scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The Monarchs, seeded sixth, play No. 3 Elkhorn South. Papio has won 28 consecutive first round games, a streak that has survived years where they weren’t the higher seed.

On the other side of that bracket sits a team that missed out on the ’21 state tournament despite being the No. 3 seed in district play. Omaha Marian lost twice in the A-3 final to upstart Norfolk. Because Gretna fell to the Titans, the Crusaders had to do what Millard South and Millard West are doing this season.

Getting Southwest in the first round will be a good test for 29-2 Marian as the two teams didn’t meet during the regular season.

Now you understand better how much fun these next three days will be.

Dramatic moments in Classes B and C

Class B and Class C also will have plenty of dramatic moments.

When one conference has all four teams on one side of the bracket, it’s presumed there will some intense battles. No. 1 Blair against No. 8 Waverly, and No. 4 Bennington facing off against No. 5 Elkhorn pits Eastern Midlands Conference rivals against each other right off the bat.

All four coaches understand that how things turned out in the regular season and conference tournament games don’t and won’t matter to the players when the games begin at 9 a.m.

Though there aren’t any cross-bracket games until Thursday, none of the EMC teams will forget that there are four salty opponents on the other side of the bracket.

Whoever comes out of the foursome of Wahoo, Grand Island Northwest, Seward and Scottsbluff will be a formidable foe for the survivor of the EMC pool in Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. battle between 2-0 teams.

How Hastings St. Cecilia handles being the number one seed will be one of the interesting themes to watch in Class C. This is the fourth straight state tournament for which the Hawkettes have qualified, and they have yet to win a first round game and are just 1-6 overall.

But this year’s bunch is flying higher than ever with a 32-2 record. St. Cecilia will play Milford in one of the 11:30 a.m. first round games. Win or lose, St. Cecilia will play either Central City or Malcolm – the team that eliminated them from the 2021 tournament – in the next round.

The other side could feature a winner’s bracket game later Wednesday between Yutan/Mead and Wahoo Neumann, the teams that met in the 2021 championship game won by Neumann. First the Patriots need to get by Polk County, and the Cavaliers by NEN, in the opening round.

All-Nebraska

Five years ago The World-Herald selected its 25th anniversary all-time team. Twenty-five players from the first 25 years of the sanctioned sport were recognized, with former Papillion-La Vista pitcher Peaches James selected as the honorary captain.

After the 2022 All-Nebraska and all-class teams are announced later this month, five more players will be added to that group to make the 30th anniversary all-time team.

Those players already have been selected. Who knows, there might even be a new captain.

One more thing about the All-Nebraska and all-state teams. Coaches will receive their ballots over the next two days via email. Once again, the form will be submitted online.

Note to all 115 head coaches; if you haven’t received your ballot by Friday morning, please send me an email at steven.beideck@reagan.com, and I’ll send it to you. The deadline for ballots to be submitted will be Oct. 20.