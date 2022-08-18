Beideck: Who will win Nebraska state softball? There's no clear-cut favorites this season

The latest milestone season of high school softball is shaping up to be one of the more wide-open campaigns as there aren’t clear-cut favorites to take home the three state championship trophies in mid-October.

Season No. 30 of sanctioned softball begins Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in North Platte when the Bulldogs host Papillion-La Vista South. The Bulldogs have senior Tatum Montelongo back in the circle, and the Titans were a state tournament qualifier in 2021.

Those are two of potentially 12 or 13 teams that are expected to be in the mix for the eight Class A tournament berths. Montelongo led North Platte to a berth in the 2020 title game but the Bulldogs fell short of a return trip last season.

Class B is just as wide open, one season after Omaha Skutt posted the first perfect season in the state’s second-largest class.

With twins Hannah and Lauren Camenzind, as well as Ruby Meylan, playing for Power Five schools (Arkansas and Washington, respectively), a third consecutive Class B title would be a big ask from the SkyHawks.

Several other programs were listed among the state title contenders in Class B by coaches, including Grand Island Northwest, Wahoo, Bennington and Beatrice. Skutt, Blair and 2021 runner-up Hastings are expected to be peaking in the postseason.

Like Class A, there’s expected to be plenty of challengers for B’s eight state tournament spots. With the right set of breaks and in-season progress, as many as 16 teams could work their way to state.

Likewise for Class C with twice as many teams harboring postseason hopes as there are spots available. Unlike the other two classes, the teams most mentioned by coaches were in the ’21 title game — Wahoo Neumann and Yutan/Mead.

Both have experience with solid pitching, strong defense and lineups that can quickly light up opposing pitchers. A regular-season showdown Sept. 6 in Wahoo is one of the more attractive early matchups.

One note about Class C — four of the top 10 preseason teams are among the 11 schools with the lowest enrollment. Those teams are Neumann, Freeman, West Point GACC and the smallest of them all with a girls enrollment of 38, Hastings St. Cecilia.

After reviewing all the input, the preseason guess here is that two of the three 2021 state champs — Lincoln Southwest in A and Neumann in C — will again emerge victorious in their title games.

In Class B, the call is a little tougher to make. On paper Grand Island Northwest and Wahoo look to be the top of the crop. The expectations are higher for the Vikings, who made a run to third place last season after losing their opening game.

The Vikings won three elimination games, including a 15-1 decision over Wahoo, before falling to Hastings. Advantage Northwest, at least to start the season.

Opening-night intrigue

Speaking of interesting early-season games, two matchups on opening night are especially intriguing.

Southwest hosts Norfolk for a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m. at the Doris Bair Complex. These will be the first games in Southwest history without Mark Watt as coach.

Watt guided Southwest to its fourth state title last fall before retiring as the all-time leader in career victories. Watt now works as a volunteer assistant at Nebraska. Before he took that position, the Michigan graduate talked about being an umpire in the fall.

If he’s indeed behind the plate or in the field officiating, his coaching peers know he’s not going to take any guff. Probably wise to save the grousing for another crew.

Norfolk earned its first state tournament berth in 15 years last fall by winning three games on the final day of districts to eliminate Omaha Marian. Plenty of those Panthers are back after going 0-2 with losses to Gretna and Lincoln East at state.

The other opener is Marian at Gretna. The Dragons were ranked No. 1 much of the regular season, but injuries — and top-level opponents in Southwest and Lincoln East — short-circuited their run at state.

Maddia Groff returns for her senior season and will be battling toe-to-toe with North Platte’s Montelongo as two of the top returning pitchers. After a solid freshman season, Gretna ace Alexis Jensen has a chance to join that short list.

New schools

Along with several new co-ops, there are four new schools fielding teams this season.

Bayard is jumping into the Class C pool. In Class B, Lincoln Northwest, the newest school in Nebraska’s capital city, has joined the Eastern Midlands Conference.

The two new Omaha high schools — Westview and Buena Vista — open their seasons with road games. Westview will play at Omaha Bryan Thursday at 6 p.m., while Buena Vista meets Omaha South at 5 p.m. at H.P. Smith Park.