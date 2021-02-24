Beideck: With no fans, this Nebraska state swimming meet will be unlike any other

LINCOLN — In two weeks, you’re going to be reminded how much the world has changed this past year since the pandemic began to alter the way we live.
That’s why it’s important to remember that one year ago, our routines had yet to be impacted by masks, social distancing or attendance restrictions at sporting events.
The Devaney Center was packed, as usual, for the state swimming championship. The girls and boys were competing together on championship Saturday.
When Rush Clark and JoJo Randby bettered state meet records, the noise made your ears ring as the cheers for gold medals and state records have for decades.
Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Clark is now competing for Florida State after setting a the state standard in the 100-yard butterfly.
Randby is back for one last hurrah for Omaha Marian. She will have two more chances to improve on her 1:01.29 in the 100 breaststroke, and at least two more shots at moving up The World-Herald’s all-time chart in the 50 freestyle. Randby is No. 5 all time at 23.23 seconds.
But this year there won’t be a capacity crowd of nearly 1,100 to give the future Husker, or any other swimmer, a standing ovation. There will still be cheering by a few hundred fellow swimmers, who will be in the stands instead of on deck waiting for their race.
That’s because the Nebraska School Activities Association prudently decided that no fans will be able to attend Friday’s prelims or Saturday’s finals. For Thursday’s diving championships, up to 280 spectators in pods of two or four will be allowed to watch from the grandstand.
Not being able to watch their kids compete has become a reality for most of the state’s swimming parents this season. Watching a livestream on your computer or Smart TV isn’t the same as being there to congratulate or console.
I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have been too happy if, 11 years ago, I wasn't able to watch my son Alex compete in person at the state track meet.
After all the traveling we had done to attend meets, the countless hours of practice since he was 9; pretty sure I might not have been too pleased with the decision makers.
That’s one reason why I find it so impressive that I haven’t heard any parental grousing that caused an incident at a meet. There likely were some concerns addressed behind closed doors, but that’s understandable.
Like any state championship event, whether it’s activities or athletics, this is a big deal for the athletes, coaches and parents who have invested so much time, energy and sweat.
Having separate girls and boys finals Saturday will be a new twist, but hopefully just a one-year blip like a four-day wrestling meet was last week. The grapplers will be happy to get back to the three-day format in 2022. Pretty sure the swimmers will be fine with a more crowded pool deck for their ’22 finals.
Top 10 times
Through the regular season and conference meets there have been six performances that landed in The World-Herald’s all-time top 10. The girls have two of those — Marian’s 200 medley relay (No. 5) and Crusader sophomore Josie Hood in the 200 freestyle (No. 10).
Lincoln Southwest swimmers are part of all four of the boys performances. The Silver Hawks have the No. 2 all-time spot in the 200 medley relay. Junior Tommy Palmer is No. 2 in the 50 freestyle and debuted earlier this season at No. 8 in the 200 freestyle. Palmer is scheduled to swim both of those events at state.
Kael Mlinek is the defending champion in the 100 breaststroke and No. 2 all time at 54.58. Mlinek, who also swims a leg on that medley relay, didn’t join the Silver Hawks squad until late January.
There is one girls race that will feature three contestants who have posted all-time marks earlier in their careers.
Hannah Hailu of Millard North (No. 4), Maddie Clark of Marian (No. 7) and Lia Murray of Omaha Duchesne (No. 8) all are scheduled to compete in the 100 backstroke.
Returning event winners
Boys
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Westside, 1:32.67
200 freestyle: Daniel Perry, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:40.73
200 individual medley: Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:52.08
50 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 20.63
1-meter diving: Cayd McCarter, Millard South, 439.65 points
100 butterfly: Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 47.74
100 freestyle: Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 45.17
500 freestyle: Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:34.68
200 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:25.26
100 backstroke: Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 49.11
100 breaststroke: Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 56.81
400 freestyle relay: Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:04.90
Girls
200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian, 1:43.38
200 freestyle: Lauren Mayo, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 1:53.62
200 individual medley: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2:05.24
50 freestyle: JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 23.43
1-meter diving: Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, 467.25 points
100 butterfly: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, 56.12
100 freestyle: Logan Kuehne, Omaha Westside, 52.22
500 freestyle: Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 5:08.23
200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian, 1:36.71
100 backstroke: Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, 54.96
100 breaststroke: JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:01.29 (state record)
400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest, 3:30.81
Top 10 participants
Boys
200-yard medley relay: 2, Lincoln Southwest, 1:31.62
200 freestyle: 8, Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 1:40.07; 9, Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 1:40.08
50 freestyle: 2, Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 20.13
100 freestyle: 5, Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 45.17
500 freestyle: 1, Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 4:32.04
100 backstroke: 2, Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 54.58
Girls
200-yard medley relay: 5, Omaha Marian, 1:44.13
200 freestyle: 10, Jocelyn Hood, Omaha Marian, 1:52.29
50 freestyle: 5, JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 23.23
1-meter diving: 9, Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, 467.25 points
100 backstroke: 4, Hannah Hailu, Millard North, 56.25; 7, Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, 56.46; 8, Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 56.59
100 breaststroke: 1, JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 1:0129; 8, Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:04.23
Final 2020-21 season ratings
Boys: Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Creighton Prep, Elkhorn, Lincoln Pius X, Kearney, Grand Island, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, Millard North, Lincoln East, Fremont.
Girls: Omaha Marian, Lincoln Southwest, Millard North, Omaha Westside, Papillion-La Vista/Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln East, Elkhorn, Norfolk, Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central.
Raters: Andy Cunningham, Millard North; David Nelson, Norfolk; Sam Bach, Lincoln Northeast.