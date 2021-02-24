Beideck: With no fans, this Nebraska state swimming meet will be unlike any other

That’s because the Nebraska School Activities Association prudently decided that no fans will be able to attend Friday’s prelims or Saturday’s finals. For Thursday’s diving championships, up to 280 spectators in pods of two or four will be allowed to watch from the grandstand.

Not being able to watch their kids compete has become a reality for most of the state’s swimming parents this season. Watching a livestream on your computer or Smart TV isn’t the same as being there to congratulate or console.

I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have been too happy if, 11 years ago, I wasn't able to watch my son Alex compete in person at the state track meet.

After all the traveling we had done to attend meets, the countless hours of practice since he was 9; pretty sure I might not have been too pleased with the decision makers.

That’s one reason why I find it so impressive that I haven’t heard any parental grousing that caused an incident at a meet. There likely were some concerns addressed behind closed doors, but that’s understandable.

Like any state championship event, whether it’s activities or athletics, this is a big deal for the athletes, coaches and parents who have invested so much time, energy and sweat.