Bellevue East's Garrett Grice wrestles for more than a fourth state title this week

There could be a future in politics if Garrett Grice ever wants it.

For now he’ll settle for being the mayor of the mat.

The Bellevue East senior, already a three-time state champion, could throw his hat in the ring when it comes to the best wrestlers in Nebraska history with a fourth gold medal at this week’s state tournament.

It wouldn’t be the number of championships that separated Grice — 34 others have won four titles previously. But few, if any, have also been as universally liked and well-respected within wrestling circles.

So you’ll have to forgive Todd Porter if he sounds more like a campaign manager than a coach when talking about what he calls the most dominant wrestler he’s seen in 40 years around the sport.

“Generational,” the Chieftains coach said. “In almost every way. I think Garrett has to be considered amongst the best wrestlers in the state.”

Ever, Porter means.

There aren’t many résumés that stack up.

Grice is 192-1 in his career. The Virginia recruit is ranked in the top 10 nationally at his weight by nearly every service out there. Earlier this year he obliterated the state’s career takedown record, putting it almost comically out of reach.

And that’s just on the mat. Outside of the circle he’s the school’s homecoming king. “Mr. Bellevue East,” Porter calls him.

He’s got plenty of stories, too.

Like the encounter Grice had with the parent of an opposing team a few weeks ago. The parent found Porter afterward and couldn’t stop raving about the kid he had just spoken to.

About how Grice put his phone away and gave his full attention. About how he was so gracious with his time. About how Grice thanked him for the conversation.

“That’s Garrett,” Porter said. “He walks in the gym and heads turn. You’re the coolest guy around if you’re with him.

“And then he flashes that megawatt smile — kid’s just a winner.”

There’s certainly been plenty of that.

Grice went 49-0 as a freshman, winning the state title in a tight final at 113 pounds.

The lone loss of his career came in a 5-4 decision the following season to Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke, who was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country that year.

Burks got the better of him that day, but Grice left the match with a different sort of belief in himself.

“I started off wrestling soft because I was nervous,” Grice recalled. “In the third period I felt like I was the one in control. It made me realize how good I could be.

“It’s weird, but I gained a lot of confidence with that loss.”

There hasn’t been another since.

Grice put up 18 points in each of the first three rounds at state later that season, capping gold medal No. 2 with a 6-1 win.

The third came in dominating fashion a year ago, as Grice pinned his way to the title match and then lit up the scoreboard for 26 points when he got there.

Of his 192 career wins, all but nine carried bonus points — 122 pins, 39 technical falls, 14 forfeits, eight major decisions. Five of the nine decisions came his freshman season.

“He’s so technical and he just doesn’t quit,” Porter said. “You have to wrestle at a really high level just to try to keep up with him. Eventually he wears you down and you can’t. Dominance like never seen before.”

Two weeks after last year’s state tournament, life hit back.

Grice’s father, Clayton, a driving force behind his wrestling career, died suddenly in early March. Clayton himself was a high school state champion in Pennsylvania. He’d go on to win a pair of ACC crowns and qualify for the NCAA tournament four times while at North Carolina State.

He was in the corner for his son’s first state title. He’ll be on his mind for the last.

“He’ll be in the arena in a way,” Garrett said.

The tight-knit wrestling community “put its arms around” Grice and helped him begin the healing process.

Said Porter: “There were a lot of hugs and a lot of tears. Garrett is just loved by so many.”

What would his dad say this week, on the brink of reaching a goal they’ve talked about for so long?

“‘Do what it do. Go wrestle.’”

From nearly the beginning, Clayton set a high bar for his youngest of three sons. Expectations sometimes flirted with demands. Wrestling was such a major part of their lives that they had mats in the basement of the family’s home.

Garrett nearly burned out a number of times. His mother credits club coaches with helping him find love for the sport again.

“They could coach him in a way that would build him up,” Jodi Grice said. “It’s where I would like to think Garrett really turned the corner and became exceptional.”

With both older sons now away at college, she’s become Garrett’s go to for wrestling conversations. She never realized how much the baby of the family had the gift of gab.

“He talks non-stop,” Jodi said with a big laugh. “And 99% of the time it’s about wrestling.”

It’s one of the things Porter will miss the most. He can’t help but smile when he thinks about their conversations.

Porter remembers learning about Garrett for the first time in a newspaper article. A then-5-year-old Grice was already making a name for himself at a national youth tournament.

Porter actually put off retirement for the upcoming weekend specifically. He’d probably stick around for another 40 years if he knew another Garrett Grice was coming.

“He’ll leave a legacy behind.”