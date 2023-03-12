Doug Woodard hid it well.
He didn’t reveal Saturday night that he would be retiring as Bellevue West’s boys basketball coach, and his dean of students position, following the Thunderbirds’ 64-41 victory over Millard North.
It was for the school’s sixth state championship, all with him as coach, and seventh in his career.
But his news was hard to keep in. Same with his emotions.
Woodard, who turns 65 in April, didn’t want his retirement to overshadow his team’s accomplishments. Bellevue West is the first undefeated Class A champion in 11 years and the fourth dating to 1960.
Even when he started the victory hugs, he kept it in check.
“I didn't want them to maybe perceive anything,’’ he said Sunday. “It was probably an extra-long (hug) for Josiah and some of the other seniors especially. I was just so happy for them at that time.
“I just didn't want what was an incredible year to be spoiled.”
When he told the team, it was in the school gym once they came back from Lincoln.
But it was last fall when Woodard decided to make this his last season. Leaving at this time would be the fairest to the next coach, who will inherit a good while beginning to inject his flavor into the program.
School administrators agreed to exclude Woodard from the district’s retirement list that goes public until after the season.
“The emphasis needed to be on these kids and what they did, not on what some old guy’s doing next year or whatever,’’ he said.
He’s surmised that some of his assistants may have suspected retirement was in the offing. Before warmups Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, he told Steve Klein, whom Woodard hopes will be hired as his replacement, and another one or two of his decision.
“I said, you guys, I haven't tried to keep anything from you but I just didn't want any focus about anything but getting ready for this game. But here’s what was happening,’’ he said. “There were emotions but in the final analysis, you got a game to play and you try to get every bit of your focus and energy on that because the kids deserve that.”
Doug Woodard did it well.
His record at Bellevue West over 25 seasons was 453-146. Counting his time at Bellevue Christian, where the Omaha Burke and UNO graduate started the now-defunct school’s athletic program and also was football coach, and Omaha Roncalli, where his 1996 basketball team was Class B state champion, his career record ends at 669-252.
“A lot of these years when we won state, I didn't necessarily think we were the best team. I thought we were maybe like one or two or three, but on a given night you know the thing could really go either way,’’ he said. “This year I felt we were the best team but the best team doesn't always win. I wanted them to go out like I thought they should go out.”
His next chapter begins with his family of four children and 13 grandchildren. They have a vacation home at Sun Valley Lake in Iowa where he intends to spend more time with them.
He’s dabbled in leadership training recently and might like to start a program to mentor young coaches and business executives.
Woodard will also start taking new seats in high school gyms, only as a spectator. His oldest granddaughter will be in ninth grade next year and playing basketball.
“I’m definitely going to be around,’’ he said.
Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Saturday
Bellevue West celebrates their win over Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin scores two points after a steal with less than a minute left against Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler goes up for a shot against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve, left, and Millard North's Elijah Gaeth react differently to a call during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek, left, and Millard North's Elijah Gaeth both reach for a rebound during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson shoots in front of Millard North's Derek Rollins during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jacob Martin puts on his shoe after losing in the first half against Bellevue West during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Isaiah Wraggs-McMorrris tries to shoot in front of Millard North's Neal Mosser during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, right, and Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon watch Millikann's three-point basket going in during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashland/Greenwood's Luke Clark, No. 13, and Isaac Carson, No. 20, celebrate their win over Auburn during the class C1 Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey, left, and Platteview's Reiman Zebert fight for a rebound during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Jacob Brack, left, and Platteview's Connor Millikan fight for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Trey Moseman celebrates a three-point basket against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan, left, gets fouled by Omaha Skutt's Wyatt Archer while going for a loose ball during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan shoots a free throw against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Reiman Zebert reaches for a loose ball against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Reiman Zebert pulls down a rebound against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon, Wyatt Archer, and Justin Ferrin celebrate their win over Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates their win over Platteview during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Connor Millikan reacts to fouling out against Omaha Skutt during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Ezra Stewart tries to block Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin shot during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin tries to dribble past Platteview's Trey Moseman during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview fans try to distract Omaha Skutt's Justin Ferrin as he makes a free throw during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Kyle Cannon looks to get around Platteview's Tarin Riley, left, and Alex Draper, center, during the class B Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Freeman's Hayden Jennings, facing, hugs his teammate Magnus Skaarnes during the closing seconds of their victory over Amherst in the class C-2 Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Amherst's Carter Riessland, facing, hugs Nolan Eloe after losing to Freeman during the class C-2 Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek stretches to try and keep the ball from going out of bounds against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek celebrates a three-point basket against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve scores two points against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve, facing, hugs Josiah Dotzler in the closing seconds of their victory over Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West celebrates their win over Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler takes off with the ball as Millard North's Camden Monie reaches for it during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wynot's Colin Wieseler, left, and Kasen Koch defend Lincoln Parkview's Maurice Reide during the class D-2 Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler passes the ball from his back in the second half against Millard North during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Neal Mosser, left, shoots in front of Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the class A Nebraska state boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!