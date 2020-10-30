Bellevue West defeats Lincoln Southwest in second round of Class A playoffs

Luke Johannsen threw three touchdown passes — two to Iowa pledge Keagan Johnson — and LJ Richardson scored twice Friday night as Bellevue West defeated Lincoln Southwest 45-13 in the Class A second round.
Southwest surprised West (6-0) with an onside kick recovery to start the game and took a short-lived 7-0 lead on Cal Newell’s touchdown. The Thunderbirds scored the next 45 points.
It was coach Mike Huffman’s 101st career win.
