 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue West defeats Lincoln Southwest in second round of Class A playoffs
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Bellevue West defeats Lincoln Southwest in second round of Class A playoffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Luke Johannsen threw three touchdown passes — two to Iowa pledge Keagan Johnson — and LJ Richardson scored twice Friday night as Bellevue West defeated Lincoln Southwest 45-13 in the Class A second round.

Southwest surprised West (6-0) with an onside kick recovery to start the game and took a short-lived 7-0 lead on Cal Newell’s touchdown. The Thunderbirds scored the next 45 points.

It was coach Mike Huffman’s 101st career win.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert