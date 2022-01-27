Bellevue West defeats Millard North, avenging last season's state final loss

​No. 3 Bellevue West led by 20 in the third quarter before settling in for a 73-64 win over No. 2 Millard North in Thursday night's rematch of the 2021 Class A final that Millard North won in overtime.

Jacob Arop, a 6-foot-6 sophomore who became eligible two weeks ago for West, had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jaden Johnson led the 15-3 Thunderbirds, who host No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep on Saturday, with 15 points.

Creighton-bound Jasen Green of Millard North had 24 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

