BASEBALL

Bellevue West defeats Millard North in first round of Metro Conference baseball tournament

Bellevue West defeated Millard North 11-5 on Thursday night in a first-round game of the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

The Thunderbirds scored six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.

Left-hander Ryan Sullivan picked up the victory in relief.

mike.patterson@owh.com

