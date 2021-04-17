 Skip to main content
Bellevue West defeats Millard West in Metro Conference baseball tournament championship
BASEBALL

Bellevue West defeats Millard West in Metro Conference baseball tournament championship

Celebrate

Bellevue West celebrates winning the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson check in on the top Nebraska high school baseball teams, including a rough stretch for No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West. Can No. 3 Omaha Westside and No. 4 Millard North make a push for the top spot during the Metro Conference tournament? Can Millard West pull off an upset this weekend?

To say it was a good day for the Bellevue West baseball program is probably an understatement.

The second-ranked Thunderbirds defeated Millard West 8-1 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Metro Conference tournament. That victory came a few hours after Bellevue West's Jaxon Jelkin threw a no-hitter in a 5-0 semifinal win over Papillion-La Vista.

"Our kids played outstanding today," coach Jason Shockey said. "You can't say enough about the pitching performances we got."

The championship game was played at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Jack Bland had a no-hit bid of his own in the title game, holding the Wildcats hitless until the fifth inning. With one out, Tyler Merkel singled to right.

Jack Bland

Bellevue West's Jack Bland pitches against Millard West during the Metro Conference tournament championship.

"When I saw Jaxon pitching today, that inspired me," Bland said. "I tried to do what he did."

Bellevue West had a 3-0 lead at that point thanks to two runs in the first and another in the third. The Thunderbirds broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, sending 10 to the plate and scoring five.

Tyler Vanderwerken had a two-run triple in the inning and Cam Madsen added a two-run single. Another run scored on an RBI single by Gage Allen.

"I got a good pitch to hit," Vanderwerken said. "We just felt really comfortable playing here."

That was more than enough offense for Bland, who had a shutout going until the seventh. Millard West got on the board with consecutive doubles from Merkel and Ben VanRooyan.

Zbylut

Bellevue West's Connor Zbylut steals second during the Metro Conference tournament championship.

"Jack was great," Shockey said. "He mixed up his pitches and had good command."

Wildcats' coach Steve Frey said his team was not at its best Saturday night.

"We just didn't play well," he said. "But credit to their pitcher because he threw a good game."

Bland wasn't overpowering, striking out just two. But he only walked one and retired the Wildcats in order twice.

"I had my changeup working early," he said. "That helped get me going."

Vanderwerken had three RBIs for the Thunderbirds while Madsen and Allen each had two.

"We've got a lot of seniors on this team and they were really focused," Shockey said. "They wanted to get this title."

Millard West (15-7).............000  000  1—1    3  4

Bellevue West (18-2)..........201  050  x—8  12  2

W: Bland. L: Koch. 2B: MW, Merkel, VanRooyan. 3B: BW, Vanderwerken.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

