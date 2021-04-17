Bellevue West defeats Millard West in Metro Conference baseball tournament championship

To say it was a good day for the Bellevue West baseball program is probably an understatement.
The second-ranked Thunderbirds defeated Millard West 8-1 on Saturday night in the championship game of the Metro Conference tournament. That victory came a few hours after Bellevue West's Jaxon Jelkin threw a no-hitter in a 5-0 semifinal win over Papillion-La Vista.
"Our kids played outstanding today," coach Jason Shockey said. "You can't say enough about the pitching performances we got."
The championship game was played at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Jack Bland had a no-hit bid of his own in the title game, holding the Wildcats hitless until the fifth inning. With one out, Tyler Merkel singled to right.
"When I saw Jaxon pitching today, that inspired me," Bland said. "I tried to do what he did."
Bellevue West had a 3-0 lead at that point thanks to two runs in the first and another in the third. The Thunderbirds broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, sending 10 to the plate and scoring five.
Tyler Vanderwerken had a two-run triple in the inning and Cam Madsen added a two-run single. Another run scored on an RBI single by Gage Allen.
"I got a good pitch to hit," Vanderwerken said. "We just felt really comfortable playing here."
That was more than enough offense for Bland, who had a shutout going until the seventh. Millard West got on the board with consecutive doubles from Merkel and Ben VanRooyan.
"Jack was great," Shockey said. "He mixed up his pitches and had good command."
Wildcats' coach Steve Frey said his team was not at its best Saturday night.
"We just didn't play well," he said. "But credit to their pitcher because he threw a good game."
Bland wasn't overpowering, striking out just two. But he only walked one and retired the Wildcats in order twice.
"I had my changeup working early," he said. "That helped get me going."
Vanderwerken had three RBIs for the Thunderbirds while Madsen and Allen each had two.
"We've got a lot of seniors on this team and they were really focused," Shockey said. "They wanted to get this title."
Millard West (15-7).............000 000 1—1 3 4
Bellevue West (18-2)..........201 050 x—8 12 2
W: Bland. L: Koch. 2B: MW, Merkel, VanRooyan. 3B: BW, Vanderwerken.
