Bellevue West defeats Ralston, remains undefeated in legion A-1 area tourney

It was a struggle, but the American Legion team from Bellevue West won its 47th game of the summer Sunday night.

DC Electric defeated SOS Heating & Cooling (Ralston) 8-5 in nine innings at the A-1 area tournament. The host Thunderbirds improved to 47-2 and remained unbeaten in the double-elimination tourney.

Coach Jason Shockey's squad went ahead 1-0 in the second inning, when Cam Madsen drew a bases-loaded walk. The Thunderbirds extended that advantage with a three-run fourth.

With two outs and nobody on, Daniel Lester drew a walk. After a wild pitch came consecutive RBI singles from Jackson Allred, Madsen and Tyler Vanderwerken.

Starting pitcher and Nebraska pledge Jaxon Jelkin cruised through the first five innings, allowing no runs and four hits. He got in trouble in the sixth, when Justin Remar led off with a single and Caden Corcoran walked.

Jelkin, who was at his pitch limit, was replaced by Tyler Kephart. Two walks, a fielder's choice and a hit batter trimmed DC Electric's lead to 4-2 and brought up Creighton commit Nolan Sailors.

With the bases loaded, Sailors chopped a grounder to third base. He beat the throw to first, and the errant throw scored three runs, giving SOS a 5-4 lead.